https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60d546b0bbafd42ff586cdcf
Since the Biden Administration assumed power in January, many Americans could be forgiven for feeling like they’re being held hostage, tied up in the trunk of a……
Since the GOP brain trust in D.C., led by California Republican and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (God help us all), hasn’t figured this out yet……
Despite his team’s loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets is being hailed as the greatest basketball player in the world….
While not a defeat for religious liberty, the long-awaited Fulton v. City of Philadelphia case supported the rights of a religious social services agency to……
To a man-child with a monkey wrench, everything looks like a gear: a set of gears to sabotage or stop, causing the means of production—the factories, the mills……