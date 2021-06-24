https://thepostmillennial.com/rudy-giuliani-suspended-from-practicing-law-in-new-york-over-election-loss-statements?utm_campaign=64469

On Thursday, a New York court suspended former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani from practicing law in New York State due to “false and misleading statements” regarding former President Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss.

According to CNBC, the suspension, issued just one day shy of Giuliani’s 52nd anniversary as a licensed New York lawyer, takes place immediately. Giuliani had previously served as the US Attorney in Manhattan, as well as a top justice Department official.

The suspension is temporary, pending the results of the full formal disciplinary hearing.

Giuliani’s suspension was served in the wake of both Trump and himself questioning the legitimacy of the 2020 election results, claiming widespread voter fraud across the United States.

His suspension was pursued by the Attorney Grievance Committee for the First Judicial Department, which includes Manhattan, and was granted by the Appellate Division for that same department of state Supreme Court.

In its 33-page suspension order, the court states that “interim suspension is a serious remedy, available only in situations where it is immediately necessary to protect the public from” an attorney’s violations of the Rules of Professional Conduct, according to CNBC.

“We conclude that there is uncontroverted evidence that respondent communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large in his capacity as lawyer for former President Donald J. Trump and the Trump campaign in connection with Trump’s failed effort at reelection in 2020,” states the order.

The court added that Giuliani’s “false statements were made to improperly bolster respondent’s narrative that due to widespread voter fraud, victory in the 2020 United States presidential election was stolen from his client.”

“We conclude that respondent’s conduct immediately threatens the public interest and warrants interim suspension from the practice of law, pending further proceedings before the Attorney Grievance Committee,” the court continued.

An example cited by the court order was a repeated claim from Giuliani that numerous “dead people ‘voted’ in Philadelphia.”

He claimed that anywhere from 8,021 to 30,000 deceased persons voted in the city.

“As the anecdotal poster child to prove this point, he repeatedly stated that famous heavyweight boxer Joe Frazier continued to vote years after he was dead and stated on November 7, 2020 ‘he is still voting here,'” stated the order.

The court made a point to clarify this claim, stating that “Pennsylvania formally cancelled Mr. Frazier’s eligibility to vote on February 8, 2012, three months after he died.”

Rudy Giuliani claims even deceased heavyweight champion Joe Frazier could vote in Philly. https://t.co/VlT7z8v2lm pic.twitter.com/AM4lkF5JOz — Newsmax (@newsmax) November 9, 2020

In a statement issued by Giuliani’s lawyers John Leventhal and Barry Kamins, they said, “We are disappointed with the Appellate Division, First Department’s decision suspending Mayor Giuliani prior to being afforded a hearing on the issues that are alleged.”

“This is unprecedented as we believe that our client does not pose a present danger to the public interest,” the statement continues. “We believe that once the issues are fully explored at a hearing Mr. Giuliani will be reinstated as a valued member of the legal profession that he has served so well in his many capacities for so many years.”





