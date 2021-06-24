https://freedomfirstnetwork.com/2021/06/rudy-giulianis-suspended-law-license-is-a-warning-to-conservatives-the-lefts-coming-for-you

Rudy Giuliani was President Donald Trump’s lead attorney in handling the aftermath of the 2020 Election. While there is debate as to whether he was the most effective in regards to their attempt to expose the stolen election, he is a true patriot who loves this country and did his job furthering the legal recourse his client, the President of the United States, hired him to follow through on.

The Left, however, do not care about reality or the rule of law. Instead, they care about power. With the impending Arizona Audit results going to be released soon, it’s no wonder that they are doing anything they can to discredit Conservatives and Trump supporters.

What we have to realize about this, as tragic as it is for Rudy, this is a warning shot to the rest of us. If we continue to hold the line and fight for election integrity, we face similar pressure from the powers-that-be.

It might come in the form of IRS audits, as happened under President Barack Obama. It might come through pressure from Big Corporations, as we are seeing with Wells Fargo closing Lauren Witzke’s bank accounts. Or it could be through losing your job or livelihood because you have an opinion that flies in the face of the mainstream narrative.

No matter what, we are facing a new America with these power-hungry leftists in power. They are using whatever they can to discredit, intimidate and suppress us and our message. My good friend, Pastor Ken Peters, just had a visit from the FBI because he was in Washington DC at the MAGA Rallies.

Let me be clear… Rudy Giuliani losing his law license is not the end game. It’s just the start of their strategy to overthrow America. Next will be Conservative political leaders, both in positions of power or simply talking heads. Then it’ll be the conservative influencers, such as all of us here at Freedom First Network. And then they’ll be coming after you… simply because you love America and will defend it from enemies foreign and domestic.

Understand that we are facing a tough fight. The globalists have overthrown our government and have all of its assets and resources at its disposal. There are no rules anymore. There is no fairness. It’s simply that the Left is doing whatever they have to do to hold onto power as long as possible, by whatever means necessary.

So understand this: We are in the fight of our lives. The odds are stacked against us. We have very little power. But it’s completely worth the fight. It’s incumbent upon us to continue to stay in the fight, keep battling through every legal and Constitutional means necessary, be strategic and take every opportunity we have to save America. It’s now or never. Do not give up.

