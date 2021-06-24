https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/russia-turns-vaccine-mandates-voluntary-measures-fall-short?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Russian governments are turning to vaccine mandates to drive up the rate of COVID-19 vaccinations throughout the country as earlier, voluntary measures have fallen short and SARS-Cov-2 cases have risen.

Numerous regional governments are directing citizens in various professions—including the retail, education and government sectors—to undergo vaccination if they wish to remain employed.

Russians will also have to get vaccinated if they wish to enter certain businesses such as restaurants.

Cases have been on a steady upward trend in that country since earlier this month, leading many experts to fear that low vaccine rates were driving the surge.

