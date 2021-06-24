https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/24/samantha-bee-tells-gov-ron-desantis-to-please-eat-sit-after-helpfully-listing-his-legislative-accomplishments/

Add Samantha Bee to the list of libs in a full-blown panic over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his possible run for the presidency in 2024 because “DeSantis is 35% less likely to trip over his own d*ck trying to enact horrible policies”:

In his 2 years as Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis has shown a Trumpian ability to weaponize the white resentment that drives Republican voters. But compared to Trump, research has found DeSantis is 35% less likely to trip over his own dick trying to enact horrible policies. — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) June 24, 2021

And then she went on to helpfully list his legislative accomplishments:

This spring, in a move clearly targeting the #BLM movement, DeSantis signed into law HB-1, a piece of anti-protest legislation the governor likes to call his “anti-riot bill.” — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) June 24, 2021

Do go on:

It’s a completely unnecessary law, especially given that most of the protests held across Florida last summer were peaceful. That alone is impressive, considering almost NOTHING that happens in Florida is peaceful. — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) June 24, 2021

But wait, there’s more!

DeSantis was one of the 1st governors to attempt removing critical race theory from his state’s education system and he signed a restrictive voting rights law that discriminates against Black & Latino voters. Of course he’s doing whatever he can to pass racist laws. He’s racist! — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) June 24, 2021

And, in conclusion, “please eat s*it”:

Governor Ron Desantis, please eat shit. You’re one of the worst governors in Florida history and they had Jeb Bush and Nosferatu. We, as a country, cannot handle a more competent Trump. So let’s make sure DeSantis 2024 doesn’t happen. pic.twitter.com/DKtZomHF3j — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) June 24, 2021

