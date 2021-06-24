https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60d538a0bbafd42ff586cd54
Earlier today, President Trump blasted the MI Senate Oversight Chair Ed McBroom (R) and Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey (R), accusing them of trying to “hide the truth” about the 2020 election. 10…
“Mark Milley is the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff. He didn’t get that job because he’s brilliant, or because he’s brave, or because the people who know him respect him – he is not, and they de…
Prosecutors say authorities in Texas have arrested a 19-year-old man on a murder warrant for the killing of a tourist during a mass shooting in downtown Austin that also wounded more than a dozen peop…