Just put this thread from Julie Kelly into the ‘Holy crap this is terrifying and can’t be real’ column because HOLY CRAP, this is terrifying and it can’t be real.

But sounds like it is all too real.

What is happening to this country?

Now jumping on plea, sentencing hearing for Indiana grandmother charged with four counts after entering Capitol for 5 minutes. She has been deprogrammed.https://t.co/0k7x5eJMNQ — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) June 23, 2021

A GRANDMA, people. Let that sink in. But looting and burning buildings down? That’s AOK.

From HuffPo:

The remedial social studies program that Morgan-Lloyd is following was created by her D.C.-based lawyer, H. Heather Shaner. Defense attorneys in the nation’s capital aren’t exactly a core part of Trump’s political base, as many have made clear in court filings in which they’ve blamed Trump for leading their clients to the edge by convincing them that the 2020 election was stolen. Some private D.C. defense lawyers told HuffPost after Jan. 6 that they were refusing to take Capitol attack cases outright.

Why TF are court-appointed attorneys ‘teaching’ social studies to clients?

Court-appointed lawyer for Anna Morgan-Lloyd instructed her to read books and watch movies explaining America’s badness. Lloyd has since apologized for her white privilege. — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) June 23, 2021

Anyone else think this is just a teensy bit effed up?

Pleading guilty to one count of “parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.” Judge Lamberth presiding. — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) June 23, 2021

Maybe if she had just looted a Target, destroyed a statue or two, assaulted a few people, and set some buildings on fire she’d be in the clear.

Lloyd will be on probation for 3 years, perform 40 hours community service, and pay $500 of restitution. Can’t own guns. — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) June 23, 2021

Wow.

DOJ claims it did not recommend the reading list Lloyd’s lawyer gave her.

LOL “We don’t prosecute people based on their beliefs.” HAHAHAHA OK — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) June 23, 2021

RIIIIIIIGHT.

Because it sure sounds fishy to us.

DOJ: The defendant “stormed” the Capitol — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) June 23, 2021

A GRANDMA stormed the Capitol.

Welcome to ‘everything is officially dumber than 2020.’

***

