I have no idea why President Biden says what he says. Moreover, what he says is often insulting and would never be tolerated by the left, or the so-called main stream media- if anyone – other than Biden – would’ve said it.

Take this most recent speech given by Biden, where he says that it’s “awful hard” to get LatinX people vaccinated because they fear deportation. How insulting.

First of all, the border is flooded daily with thousands of people illegally entering into the nation, mostly from Latin American nations and they have no fear of being deported. Secondly, Americans of Latin descent are most certainly not worried about being deported if they get the vaccine. I’m one of them and I have the vaccine.

It’s not only an insulting statement but it really makes no sense at all.

I’m grateful that Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, R-Florida, pointed out his insulting statements in a Twitter post.

“Excuse me, @JoeBiden?”

