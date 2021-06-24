https://www.oann.com/soccer-u-s-womens-internationals-press-heath-leave-man-utd/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=soccer-u-s-womens-internationals-press-heath-leave-man-utd



FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football – Women’s Super League – Manchester City v Manchester United – Manchester City Academy Stadium, Manchester, Britain – February 12, 2021 Manchester United’s Christen Press shoots at goal Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football – Women’s Super League – Manchester City v Manchester United – Manchester City Academy Stadium, Manchester, Britain – February 12, 2021 Manchester United’s Christen Press shoots at goal Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith/File Photo

June 24, 2021

(Reuters) – United States forwards Christen Press and Tobin Heath have left Manchester United after one season with the club, the Women’s Super League (WSL) side announced on Thursday.

The U.S. internationals, who were part of the team that won the 2019 World Cup in France, signed one-year deals with United in September and helped them finish fourth last season.

Press, 32, and Heath, 33, scored four goals each for United, making 17 and 11 appearances respectively in all competitions.

They hav been named in the U.S. team for the Tokyo Olympics. The U.S. play Sweden at the Olympic Stadium in their Group G opener on July 21, two days before the Opening Ceremony.

(Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Hyderabad; Editing by Ken Ferris)

