Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe announced that a New York Times lawyer issued deranged threats against his organization that “some might call” extortion.

Veritas reached out to NYT Vice President and Deputy General Counsel Dave McCraw to demand a retraction over a fake news piece published in the Times that was amplified in the corporate news echo chamber. He responded by attacking Veritas attorney Libby Locke through her business partner, Tom Clare, threatening to essentially doxx their clients if Locke and Veritas refused to back off.

NYT reporters also went on cable news media to launder their propaganda and malign Veritas. Thus far, they have been unapologetic about their deceptions.

“Project Veritas was working closely with a former British spy in order to entrap people within the Trump administration,” said NYT reporter Katie Benner during an MSNBC appearance.

“A group of activists on the right, Trump allies, were funded by his donors who recruited a former spy and other operatives to train people at Project Veritas into subverting FBI agents and even the National Security Advisor,” said NYT reporter Nick Confessore to MSNBC talking heads.

The actual report made it clear that these claims were rumors and speculation, but Benner and Confessore portrayed them as if they were fact on MSNBC. This is why Locke sent a letter to McCraw demanding a retraction from the NYT. McCraw responded with a psychotic message that is emblematic of the modern state of the radicalized, anti-American Left at war with free speech and privacy rights.

McCraw sent a letter to Clare, Locke’s business partner, claiming that they would “use” any correspondence marked “not for publication” as a sanction for Locke representing Veritas, apparently with this threat applying to all of Clare’s clients. The ominous words were meant as a sanction against Clare to scare her away from representing Veritas moving forward.

McCraw was angry that one of his letters marked “not for publication” had been published by Veritas. His “not for publication” letter contained bizarre untruths that were newsworthy, such as his false claim that Veritas somehow verified the authenticity of the NYT fake news hit piece against the organization.

“I have reviewed with our editors your request for the addition of the sentence, and we do not believe a change is warranted,” McCraw wrote.

O’Keefe also pointed out that McCraw has published his own “not for publication” letters when it has benefitted him monetarily, such as in his masturbatory book, “Truth in Our Times: Inside the Fight for Press Freedom in the Age of Alternative Facts,” that was published in 2019. O’Keefe is moving forward with the lawsuit against the NYT reporters.

“I’m about to sue the two reporters who went on MSNBC and lied maliciously… We also got lots of emails from inside The New York Times from litigation against [them] and we intend to publicize those. You see, we’re not going to be silenced or threatened or intimidated by your tactics. Justice delayed is justice denied. I look forward to deposing you,” O’Keefe said.

O’Keefe’s full video exposing the NYT as liars, hypocrites and bullies can be seen here.

