A strong majority of Americans believe abortion should be restricted after the first three months of a woman’s pregnancy, according to a new poll from the Associated Press and the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

A full 65% of Americans believe abortion should be illegal either mostly or completely in months 4-6 of pregnancy. Fully 80% of Americans feel that way about the final three months of pregnancy, including 54% who believe it should be “illegal in all cases” during that timeframe.

Just 8% of Americans feel abortion should be allowed in all cases in the third trimester, according to the poll.

A total of 56% of respondents expressed belief that abortion should be mostly or completely illegal in all cases, while 43% expressed support for partially or completely banning it.



