https://www.theblaze.com/news/video-florida-condo-building-collapses

Stunning video captured the moment a 12-story condominium building in Surfside, Florida, partially

collapsed during the early hours of Thursday morning.

The disaster thus far has claimed the life of one person, but authorities say that at least 51 other people are unaccounted for, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) says that the state is “bracing for some bad news,” according to a report from the BBC.

More than 80 rescue teams reportedly responded to the scene at Champlain Towers South early Thursday morning in hopes of rescuing any potential victims.

What are the details?

In video obtained by local Florida media outlets, the building can be seen appearing to collapse from the top down, beginning near the center of the building and working outward to the right.

DeSantis said he would soon be visiting the area.

“We are bracing for some bad news just given the destruction that we’re seeing,” he warned.

Witness Kimberly Morales, a woman who lives across the street, told local media that she awoke to the sound of alarms and rushed to wake everyone up.

Other eyewitnesses said that they saw a huge cloud of dust.

“We have friends who have family that live in that building,” one eyewitness said. “We don’t even know if they’re OK.”

The cause of the collapse remains unknown at the time of this reporting, and CNN reported that approximately 55 units in the northwest corridor of the building were impacted by the collapse.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue has set up a family reunification center and encourages anyone seeking loved ones to call (305) 614-1819. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is also

requesting residents of the building to fill out a wellness check form.

The form requests residents’ names, contact information, unit number, and whether those living with them have been located.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

