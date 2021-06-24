https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/take-back-america-trump-releases-statement-giuliani-suspended-practicing-law-new-york/

President Trump on Thursday released a statement following the suspension of Rudy Giuliani’s law license in New York.

Former New York City Mayor and Trump Attorney Rudy Giuliani was suspended from practicing law in the totalitarian state of New York on Friday.

The Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court said it was “immediately suspending” Giuliani’s license.

The New York Times says it was because he made “false and misleading” statements on the stolen 2020 election.

TRENDING: BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: 73-Year-Old Pastor and Purple Heart Veteran Arrested For Being at Capitol, His Son Also Arrested in Front of 3-Year-Old Daughter (VIDEOS)

This is 2021 in the United States banana republic – a lawyer is punished for daring to represent an American president who is hated by the deep state bureaucracy.

“TAKE AMERICA BACK!” – Trump said in a statement.

Trump’s full statement:

“Can you believe that New York wants to strip Rudy Giuliani, a great American Patriot, of his law license because he has been fighting what has already been proven to be a Fraudulent Election?” Trump said.

“The greatest Mayor in the history of New York City, the Eliot Ness of his generation, one of the greatest crime fighters our Country has ever known, and this is what the Radical Left does to him. All of New York is out of control, crime is at an all-time high—it’s nothing but a Witch Hunt, and they should be ashamed of themselves. TAKE BACK AMERICA!” Trump added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

