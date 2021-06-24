https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/24/the-a-whooping-of-facts-christopher-rufo-fact-checks-joy-reid-on-critical-race-theory-in-must-read-thread/

Christopher Rufo took to Twitter in an effort to fact-check Joy Reid after his bonkers interview on MSNBC we to you about last night.

First up, here’s the interview ICYMI:

WOWZA: Just moments into their fiery interview, the Manhattan Institute’s @realchrisrufo lowered the boom on Joy Reid, calling her out on her lies about Critical Race Theory.

The rest of the interview would devolve as Reid proceeded to act like a child and not let her guest speak pic.twitter.com/sxgT9SZ0eH — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 24, 2021

And now for the fact-check:

Joy Reid turned the gaslight up to 100 tonight. She claimed that critical race theory isn’t taught in schools and that intersectionality, critical whiteness studies, ethnic studies, and critical pedagogy have nothing to do with CRT. Let’s deconstruct her language games.🧵 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 24, 2021

But buckle up, because it’s an “a** whooping of facts”:

I just discovered who Christopher Ruffo is and the ass whooping of facts he laid on Joy Reid is epic. https://t.co/kCNbq1t2jw — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) June 24, 2021

THREAD:

“1. Reid claimed that critical race theory isn’t taught in schools. This is a supreme gaslight. I’ve personally documented more than a dozen school districts that teach the principles of critical race theory, from “intersectionality” to “spirit murder.”:

1. Reid claimed that critical race theory isn’t taught in schools. This is a supreme gaslight. I’ve personally documented more than a dozen school districts that teach the principles of critical race theory, from “intersectionality” to “spirit murder.”https://t.co/GtUTeOwZI9. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 24, 2021

“2. Reid claimed that intersectionality is not related to critical race theory. That would be a surprise to Kimberlé Crenshaw, who coined the term “critical race theory” and invented the concept of “intersectionality.” Even Vox knows the truth”:

2. Reid claimed that intersectionality is not related to critical race theory. That would be a surprise to Kimberlé Crenshaw, who coined the term “critical race theory” and invented the concept of “intersectionality.”

Even Vox knows the truth: pic.twitter.com/S6jTbrJZgf — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 24, 2021

“3. Reid claimed that critical whiteness studies isn’t related to critical race theory. In reality, it’s an important subfield of critical race theory, and—surprise, surprise—the authors of the introductory textbook on CRT also wrote the introductory textbook on CWS”:

3. Reid claimed that critical whiteness studies isn’t related to critical race theory. In reality, it’s an important subfield of critical race theory, and—surprise, surprise—the authors of the introductory textbook on CRT also wrote the introductory textbook on CWS. pic.twitter.com/iaYvuwYU8Q — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 24, 2021

“4. Reid claimed that critical race theory doesn’t teach that all white people are racist. But critical race theorist Barbara Applebaum and critical whiteness studies professor Robin DiAngelo say it out loud: “all white people are racist”; “White identity is inherently racist.”:

4. Reid claimed that critical race theory doesn’t teach that all white people are racist. But critical race theorist Barbara Applebaum and critical whiteness studies professor Robin DiAngelo say it out loud: “all white people are racist”; “White identity is inherently racist.” pic.twitter.com/i0j40AmnGy — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 24, 2021

“5. Reid claimed that ethnic studies has nothing to do with critical race theory. But EdSource recently published an article pointing out that “ethnic studies without critical race theory is not ethnic studies.” It’s even an official field of study at many colleges.”:

5. Reid claimed that ethnic studies has nothing to do with critical race theory. But EdSource recently published an article pointing out that “ethnic studies without critical race theory is not ethnic studies.” It’s even an official field of study at many colleges. pic.twitter.com/1VUXcLbJa9 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 24, 2021

“6. Reid claimed that critical pedagogy isn’t related to critical race theory. In reality, critical race theory, like the original neo-Marxism, has two components: theory and praxis. Critical race theory is the theory and critical pedagogy is the praxis, or how it’s implemented.”:

6. Reid claimed that critical pedagogy isn’t related to critical race theory. In reality, critical race theory, like the original neo-Marxism, has two components: theory and praxis. Critical race theory is the theory and critical pedagogy is the praxis, or how it’s implemented. pic.twitter.com/zz7KtR8DWT — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 24, 2021

And in summary:

Here’s the takeaway: the political Left is running away from critical race theory as fast as it can. They know it’s intellectually bankrupt and politically toxic. They’re retreating to language games and shell games because they cannot defend it on the substance. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 24, 2021

And keep it up!

As I predicted, we have frozen the brand “critical race theory” and driven up its negatives. According to The Economist, 64% of Americans now know about critical race theory, of which 58% have an unfavorable view, including 72% of independents who think it’s “bad for America.” — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 24, 2021

More here:

We are winning this fight. Parents across the country are revolting against critical race theory in American schools. Keep pushing forward.https://t.co/rBln8Elceq — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 24, 2021

