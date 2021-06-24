https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/24/the-hill-gov-ron-desantis-has-signed-a-law-requiring-students-and-faculty-to-declare-their-political-beliefs/

We’ve already been through this once today, with the Washington Post reporting that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had mandated surveys of students’ beliefs. As Jonathan Adler pointed out, the headline was horrendously misleading; the survey “does not ask students, faculty and staff what their viewpoints are, but whether they feel free to express their viewpoints, whatever they may be.” It’s about the health of the academic environment and whether people feel free to express their views on campus.

The Hill actually managed to come up with an even worse headline, maintaining that DeSantis had made it a law that students and faculty “declare their political beliefs.”

Florida Gov signs law requiring students, faculty be asked to declare their political beliefs https://t.co/hrKYJ9Wsj9 pic.twitter.com/ugbtPVek3i — The Hill (@thehill) June 24, 2021

This headline is false. @thehill should read the bill https://t.co/23W1wAFCaa — Jonathan H. Adler (@jadler1969) June 24, 2021

Be careful. ‘Read the bill’ is likely to become a prohibited attack on the media, like ‘learn to code’ did. — Brian Rose (@drbtrose) June 24, 2021

@thehill knows it’s false. They are just carrying water for the democrats and doing what they are told — MyBurneraccount (@BurnerCraigs) June 24, 2021

It is false. And, it should be flagged by Twitter. — Lovin’Life (@LakeLifeIsGreat) June 24, 2021

Correct. But they did and it’s intentionally false because they know liberals won’t get past the headline — Burly Camel (@burlycamel) June 24, 2021

@thehill has become just another leftist hack site. — Redneck with a paycheck (@WhatnextEthel) June 24, 2021

A whole lot of people in The Hill’s comments are tagging in the ACLU because this is illegal and unconstitutional.

REALLY, @thehill? Can you quote for us the part of the law that says that? 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/Tt3JaznBqw — CoolCzech (@CoolCzech1) June 24, 2021

This is such an intentionally dishonest tweet. Schools will have “objective, non-partisan” surveys to gauge whether students with diverse views are comfortable with what they’re being taught. The OPPOSITE of what this tweet says. The law is here — https://t.co/TOVZTdZM9o https://t.co/na6CcbLoqG — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 24, 2021

Jonathan Adler addressed these headlines over at Reason:

“Florida Gov signs law requiring students, faculty be asked to declare their political beliefs,” blares a headline from The Hill. A story on the same legislation in the Tampa Bay Times has the header: “State university faculty, students to be surveyed on beliefs,” with the subhead: “Gov. Ron DeSantis suggested that budget cuts could be looming if universities and colleges are found to be “indoctrinating” students.” Will Stancil warned the law represents “a government-led crackdown on college thoughtcrime.” It all sounds scary, but is this what the law does?

In short, no. But these are the same people pissed that DeSantis has banned vaccine passports — and about everything else he’s ever done.

Related:

‘Horrendously misleading’: WaPo blatantly lies about Ron DeSantis’ push for academic freedom because the truth is far less inflammatory https://t.co/qYawwlSnJi — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 24, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

