Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Find someone who looks at you the way I look at a plate of assorted cheeses.

I would like to begin today by thanking all those who responded so positively to my VIP plug yesterday. We have a lot of new people joining the fight and joining the fun because of it. We’re also thinking of getting matching shirts, a jacuzzi, and a pet tortoise.

The fire hose of awful that has been blasting us ever since Papa Plugs was allowed to bring his Legos to the Oval Office is getting worse by the hour. The Kafkaesque governing philosophy of J.R. Biden’s puppet masters seeks to maximize American misery and greatly hasten the demise of the Republic as we know it.

I’ve taken to referring to their plan as “Soviet 2.0.”

The noise surrounding Critical Race Theory (CRT) has been getting a lot louder lately. Democrats keep paying obeisance to Karl Marx by trying to shove it down the throats of American school children. Parents who would prefer that their kids take a path that involves less communism are pushing back. It’s an ugly dance that can only end in people breaking beer bottles over each other’s heads out in the parking lot.

I’m one of those freaks who thinks that parents should have some say in what their children learn and how they grow up. That puts me at odds with almost every public school union teacher in the United States.

I wrote this in a post about CRT back in Aprill:

Public school teachers have made it plain that they’re not interested in teaching kids. If they have to be in a classroom with them they want to be indoctrinating them. That’s really what public education in America has been about for decades. When I wrote “the Death of Public Education” in the headline I didn’t mean that public schools were going away, I meant that education as we once knew it is going to disappear.

Megan had a post yesterday that featured a video of a teacher who was having a mini meltdown about the fact that she’s in Texas and no longer able to force CRT on her students:

Then she goes off the deep end and claims the children of Texas as her own to indoctrinate how she sees fit and encourages teachers to join her to continue brainwashing “our kids” as she calls them. Lady, these are not your kids. They belong to their families and those families have a right not to have their kids force-fed racist ideology from political hacks posing as teachers. Stick to reading, writing, and arithmetic, Karen, and everyone will get along just fine.

The woman talks about teachers being “activists.” Most parents who send their kids to public schools think that the teachers want to be educators.

Oops.

There have been any number of stories in recent weeks about parents having had enough of this commie arrogance. Tyler wrote about the latest to hit the news:

Loudoun County, Va., has become ground zero in the debates over Marxist critical race theory (CRT) and transgender orthodoxy in education. Parents have spoken out against the unjust attempted suspension of PE teacher Tanner Cross and the threat of CRT masquerading as “sensitivity training.” After a meeting of the Loudoun County School Board devolved into a shouting match on Tuesday night, police arrested two men, reportedly parents. The board chair then castigated parents for engaging in “dog-whistle politics.” “Tonight, the Loudoun County School Board meeting was interrupted by those who wish to use the public comment period to disrupt our work and disrespect each other,” school board Chair Brenda Sheridan said on Tuesday as the meeting ended, Fox News reported. “Dog-whistle politics will not delay our work. We will not back down from fighting for the rights of our students and continuing our focus on equity,” Sheridan declared.

There’s the plan: have the parents who get in the way of Marxist indoctrination hauled of to jail so the agenda can continue unimpeded.

CRT is so insidious that the Dems have begun screaming “RAAAAACISM!” even louder to distract from what they’re up to. Their media monkeys are playing along by constantly referring to CRT as “anti-racism” education.

Spoiler alert: it’s totally racist.

It’s not a stretch to say that this battle is ground zero in the fight for the soul of the United States. CRT has completely infected the commie teachers’ unions. Our woke military upper ranks are drunk on it. My conclusion from the April post is worth repeating:

Critical race theory is a key component in the leftists’ effort to turn the United States into a Third-World communist cesspool. The people behind it won’t suffer, they’ll be the ruling class that gets all the goodies, which is found in every commie society. They know that. The idiots following them don’t.

CRT proponents in education are becoming more openly hostile to parents who oppose them. They feel protected by the fact that the President of the United States is married to a union teacher. It’s all coming together for them.

And unraveling for the rest of us.

This can’t happen.

Gotta keep the Sinaloa cartel healthy.

Justin Timberlake, Rose McGowan Join In Support Of Britney Spears Testimony

Woke of the Rings

News we can use. Physicists show that flying beer coasters will flip 0.45 seconds into flight

The Democrats’ Dangerous Eucharistic Theology

10 Drinks From Around the World That You Can Buy Online

