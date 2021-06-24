https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/24/theres-gotta-be-a-story-behind-kamala-harris-position-during-joe-bidens-infrastructure-bill-announcement-photos/

Joe Biden just announced that he’s reached a bipartisan deal with senators on an infrastructure bill:

It’s gonna be amazing, we’re sure. And what a powerful image it makes, with him and Kamala Harris standing side-by-side, looking so proud of this achievement!

Wait … Kamala’s not next to Joe. We actually don’t see her at all. Where could she be?

Oh.

So she’s just kinda lurking.

Well, Kamala Harris did say Joe Biden was racist during the primaries …

If that portico could talk.

Is she sulking? Or just … thinking?

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...