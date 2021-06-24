https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/24/theres-gotta-be-a-story-behind-kamala-harris-position-during-joe-bidens-infrastructure-bill-announcement-photos/
Joe Biden just announced that he’s reached a bipartisan deal with senators on an infrastructure bill:
JUST IN: President Biden announces a deal on an infrastructure bill.
“They have my word, I’ll stick with what they’ve proposed. And they’ve given me their word as well. Where I come from, that’s good enough for me.” pic.twitter.com/vIGEaY0bHH
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 24, 2021
It’s gonna be amazing, we’re sure. And what a powerful image it makes, with him and Kamala Harris standing side-by-side, looking so proud of this achievement!
President Biden joins a bipartisan group of senators outside the White House to announce a deal on infrastructure pic.twitter.com/umkp1lxGMW
— Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) June 24, 2021
Wait … Kamala’s not next to Joe. We actually don’t see her at all. Where could she be?
(VP Harris is standing in the background under the portico.)
— Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) June 24, 2021
Oh.
lmao https://t.co/2wsZVxptou pic.twitter.com/Bbe2XovNFF
— Michael Duncan (@MichaelDuncan) June 24, 2021
So she’s just kinda lurking.
So he just put the black VP all the way back there I guess. https://t.co/usBX38129t
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 24, 2021
Well, Kamala Harris did say Joe Biden was racist during the primaries …
Lmfaooooo https://t.co/z9aieKweyd
— Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) June 24, 2021
hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha
— Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) June 24, 2021
— Nick Field (@nick_field90) June 24, 2021
If that portico could talk.
— Kevin 👐 Glass (@KevinWGlass) June 24, 2021
Is she sulking? Or just … thinking?
Lying in wait pic.twitter.com/9C5pUdw12s
— Mimi (@MadMimi3) June 24, 2021
This is Harris saying “I’m not going to be a part of this. I have a future to think about.”
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 24, 2021