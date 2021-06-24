https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-rubin-report/charles-barkley-tnt-cancel-culture

On “The Rubin Report” this week, BlazeTV host Dave Rubin talked about a recent interview with Charles Barkley in which the NBA Hall of Famer railed against cancel culture and his cowardly “bosses” at TNT for letting wokeism ruin the NBA and his job.

“You can’t even have fun nowadays without these jackasses trying to get you canceled and things like that,” Barkley told the hosts of WJFK-FM’s “Grant and Danny.”

Barkley said he was ordered not to make jokes about “big ass” women in San Antonio, Texas, any more. “I didn’t call anybody personally fat in San Antonio. I was just joking around,” he explained.

“Listen, I’m trying to hang on for another couple of years until I’m 60, and then they can kiss my ass, because I’m only working to 60,” Barkley stated.

“That’s all we ever talk about behind the scenes now, like, ‘yo man, be careful of going in this direction.’ I’m like, ‘yo man, we can’t even have fun any more.’ We’ve had fun all these years and now all of a sudden, in the last year and half, everybody is trying to get everybody fired and it really sucks. But unfortunately, I mean it’s been happening for a couple years now. Like if people disagree with you, they’re gonna get fired. They’re coming for your head, you know, and a lot of our bosses are cowards.”

