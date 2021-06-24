https://hannity.com/media-room/this-is-real-major-university-bans-oppressive-language-like-picnic-and-killing-it/
CAMPUS REVOLT: New York Students Demand Removal of ‘Racist’ Thomas Jefferson Statue
posted by Hannity Staff – 4.02.19
Student activists from Long Island’s Hofstra University -the site of former presidential debates- demanded the removal of a Thomas Jefferson statue over the weekend; saying the founding father’s memorial represents “racism and slavery.”
“Students participated Friday in the second annual ‘Jefferson Has Gotta Go!’ event over the statue that has been subject to protests and acts of vandalism in the past, with some previously defacing it with ‘DECOLONIZE’ and ‘Black Lives Matter’ slogans,” reports Fox News.
“Jefferson’s values aided in the construction of institutionalized racism and justified the subjugation of black people in the United States,” the petition read. “Jefferson has been embraced as an icon by white supremacist and neo-nazi organizations such as the Ku Klux Klan and online white supremacist chat rooms.”
“Yes, the removal of the statue is important, but it is about what the statue represents: a legacy of racism and bigotry on college campuses,” added one activist.
STUDENT REVOLT: Teens TRASH US FLAG, ATTACK Police Car During Anti-Gun ‘WALK OUT’
posted by Hannity Staff – 3.15.18
While thousands of high school teenagers ‘walked out’ of their classrooms on Wednesday to focus the nation’s attention on school safety, not all protests were peaceful; with students in Tennessee tearing down the American flag and jumping on police cars during the demonstrations.
According to the Lexington Herald, total chaos broke out at the Antioch High School outside of Nashville, Tennessee as students ran wild during the out-of-control protests; attacking a police vehicle and snatching an American flag hanging outside the school.
Students at Antioch High School near Nashville, Tennessee celebrate after classmate tears off American flag from flagpole on #NationalWalkoutDay. pic.twitter.com/UNbsZTXSJO
— Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) March 15, 2018
VIDEO: A group at Antioch High School in Nashville tore down an American Flag during the planned 17 minutes of silence at Wednesday’s national school walkouts.
School’s response: https://t.co/B7O89aGiyW pic.twitter.com/V1QvFkerDw
— FoxNashville (@FOXNashville) March 15, 2018
“We respect the right of our students to advocate for causes that are important to them,” said a spokesperson from the Nashville Public Schools.
“Unfortunately, some students on our Antioch campus today chose to protest in ways that significantly disrupted school operations and threatened the safety and order for other students and staff within our school,” added the statement.