https://hotair.com/ed-morrissey/2021/06/24/todays-hot-topics-on-tems-infrastructure-deal-harris-pinwheel-wuhan-conceal-miami-reels-and-more-n398798

Today on The Ed Morrissey Show (4 pm ET), we have another great lineup for the news of the day! The show will be streamed on Hot Air’s Facebook page and embedded here and on the show page for those who are not on Facebook.

Join us as we welcome:

Duane “Generalissimo” Patterson brings us up to date on the week’s top stories and gives us a preview of tomorrow’s Hugh Hewitt show. We’ll cover the latest from the horrible hi-rise collapse in Miami, while taking care — as always — to be cautious with details on breaking-news events.

We’ll also discuss Kamala Harris’ reversal on a border visit, and why that will be less than what it seems. What’s in the new infrastructure deal, and will it be a trap for the GOP? All this and more, including new evidence of a cover-up at the NIH.



The Ed Morrissey Show and its dynamic chatroom can be seen on the permanent TEMS page. Be sure to join us, and don’t forget to keep up with the debate on my Facebook page, too!

How can Republicans and conservatives keep winning after 2016? Find out in GOING RED, published in April from Crown Forum!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

