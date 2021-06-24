https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/24/tongue-bath-nicolle-wallace-advises-jen-psaki-to-stand-her-ground-acknowledges-her-high-marks-from-the-vast-majority-of-reporters/

We still can’t get over the time the press accused Sarah Huckabee Sanders of posting a fake photo of a pie she’d claimed to have baked — and then when she brought a pie in, April Ryan assured us she wouldn’t touch it; it might be poisoned or something. Jen Psaki has the Easter bunny bring in cookies for the press corps, though, and everyone digs in like kindergartners at snack time.

It must be nice to be Psaki and know you’ll have a pliant and receptive audience every time you enter the White House briefing room, and that you’ll get the deluxe treatment when appearing on TV. Remember CNN’s Brian Stelter asking her how the press could do a better job?

Here’s Psaki on with Nicolle Wallace, who advises her to “stand her ground,” even though the “vast majority” of reporters in the briefing room give her high marks. Of course they do, because the vast majority are Biden supporters.

Wallace to Psaki: “You get such high marks from the vast majority of the people in the room. You spar a bit with some of the president’s detractors. I’m sure privately they give you grudging respect. How do you feel it’s going? “Stand your ground is my only advice for you” pic.twitter.com/oZWfyiJr8V — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 24, 2021

Normally I’m open minded about women making out, but not this time. https://t.co/QBZw4o8urk — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 24, 2021

😍😍😍😍 Haven’t seen an interview quite this sweet or loving since Brian Stelter asked Jen how he could better serve her. https://t.co/zcxYRG3dYA — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 24, 2021

When Psaki enters the room to speak to the press. pic.twitter.com/dHL8vn5Bt5 — Grant Lingel (@GrantLingel) June 24, 2021

Amazing that people could claim these networks aren’t state media — Marty Gatz (@DillGatz) June 24, 2021

Unreal. — Middle Manager (@AnonMidMgr) June 24, 2021

absolute tongue bath — randy (@Natural_Fathers) June 24, 2021

Looks like the start of a bad porn — Bella (@bella_winter_1) June 24, 2021

Get a room Nicole! — Constituent 🌺🎗️⏳🗽 (@808constituent) June 24, 2021

Gag — Patrick Henry don’t ask me to show my papers (@goodbyegirl1012) June 24, 2021

Excellent ass kissing — Ex Deo (@Denton_abensur) June 24, 2021

Honestly this is just depressing more than anything. — Contrite bird (@pleasehandlethx) June 24, 2021

This is so gross. — Brandon Wright (@brandonwright16) June 24, 2021

Nauseating — Gary Thurner (@GaryThurner) June 24, 2021

you should bring a press secretary on to discuss news coming out of the administration, not give them a platform to have a viral therapy session i mean jesus christ — Gina A. 🤷‍♀️ (@hellogines) June 24, 2021

Nauseating, but of course, that’s the least bad part of it. The press is there to hold government to account yet we get this? The corporate media is indeed the enemy of the people. — Creative Deduction (@CreativeDeduct) June 24, 2021

Bring a softball bat. And cookies. — Raymond Eugene (@RaymondEugene11) June 24, 2021

They are all hoping to go to the prom with the same group of friends. — Corporate Mercenary (@CMercenaryInc) June 24, 2021

“Without fear or favor…” — Dr. Man-Bear-Pig ⚔️ (@Man_Bear_Pig3) June 24, 2021

Wow, @NicolleDWallace really unafraid, speaking truth to power. — Woodworker, disgusted at t w i t t e r censorship (@oenophil15) June 24, 2021

No bias here folks — Yo (@LilNickyBets) June 24, 2021

How refreshing.

