DESANTIS BANS ‘VAXPORTS’: Florida Governor Issues Executive Order Banning Vaccine Passports

posted by Hannity Staff – 4.04.21

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued an Executive Order Friday that effectively bans businesses from requiring CoVID vaccine passports for customers hoping to frequent their establishments.

“Today I issued an executive order prohibiting the use of so-called COVID-19 vaccine passports. The Legislature is working on making permanent these protections for Floridians and I look forward to signing them into law soon,” posted the Republican on Twitter.

Today I issued an executive order prohibiting the use of so-called COVID-19 vaccine passports. The Legislature is working on making permanent these protections for Floridians and I look forward to signing them into law soon. Read my EO here – https://t.co/6QwLsLWEWm — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 2, 2021

DeSantis signed a series of regulations this week that will shield local businesses from CoVID liabilities. Without the law, owners could potentially be sued by customers and employees for new infections on their premises.

“It’s completely unacceptable,” said DeSantis on so-called “Vaccine Passports.”

“You want to go to a movie theater, should you have to show that? No. You want to go to a game, a theme park? No. So we’re not supportive of that,” he added.

“Florida businesses soon won’t be able to screen customers based on whether they’ve received the COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday, even as he signed a bill designed to shield companies from pandemic-related lawsuits,” reports the Orlando Sentinel.

“Can you use your concealed weapons permit and walk onto a Disney property?” asked one critic of the new law. “Can you go into the Magic Kingdom carrying your gun? No. … In Florida the law allows you to have a permit, but private property rights trump that. There’s plenty of restaurants and bars and all sorts of businesses in Florida [that state] ‘No shoes, no shirt, no service,’ because that’s their private property. How the hell is Ron DeSantis going to tell Disney that they can’t require vaccination passports should they want to do so?”

