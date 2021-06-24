https://www.theblaze.com/news/trigger-warning-oppressive-language-list

It appears the term “trigger warning” first showed up in TheBlaze way back in 2014 in a story about warning labels being placed on classic books.

The piece, citing the New York Times, noted a movement sweeping across college campuses to employ “trigger warnings,” which alert students “that the material they are about to read or see in a classroom might upset them.”

As you likely recall, colleges began to create “safe spaces” and call out “microaggressions” while issuing “trigger warnings” — all of which might seem rather innocuous compared to the far-left woke culture that now dominates colleges and many other institutions these days.

But for at least one school, the term “trigger warning” is on the outs.

What are the details?

Brandeis University has issued an “oppressive language list” designed to guide those on campus toward the voluntary use of appropriate speech. It breaks down words and terms that invoke violence, cultural appropriation, and general offensiveness.

And “trigger warning” made the list as as “violent language.” Why?

The chart says “the word ‘trigger’ has connections to guns for many people; we can give the same heads-up using language less connected to violence.”

Are there alternatives? Oh, you betcha. Instead, the chart says, you can substitute “drop-in” or “content note” to warn others that what they’re about to read or see or hear could be traumatic for them.

But that ain’t all

The chart says that the oft-used term “killing it” connotes violence: “If someone is doing well, we don’t need to equate that to murder!” Alternative terms listed are “great job” and “awesome.”

Also on the outs are “take a shot at” and “take a stab at” as “these expressions needlessly use imagery of hurting someone or something.” To be less violent, it’s suggested that one use phrases such as “give it a go” or simply one word: “try.”

In addition, “go off the reservation” is verboten due to its “harmful history rooted in the violent removal of indigenous people from their land and the potential consequences for someone that left the reservation.” Instead, people ought to say, “disagree with the group” or “defect from the group.”

Oh, and “rule of thumb” is a no-no because it “allegedly comes from an old British law allowing men to beat their wives with sticks no wider than their thumb.” To stay on the safe side, use “general rule” instead.

Under the banner of identity-based language are the phrases “long time no see” and “no can do,” which the chart says “stereotypes making fun of non-native English speakers, particularly applied to indigenous people and Asians.” Instead one should say, “I haven’t seen you in so long!” and “sorry, I can’t,” respectively.

Here’s a sampling of other oppressive words and phrases — along with preferred words and phrases — for your edification:

Oppressive: Crazy, Insane, Wild; Preferred: That’s bananas

Crazy, Insane, Wild; That’s bananas Oppressive: Lame; Preferred: Uncool, disappointing

Lame; Uncool, disappointing Oppressive: Tribe; Preferred: Friends, group, pals

Tribe; Friends, group, pals Oppressive: Homeless person; Preferred: Person experiencing housing insecurity

Homeless person; Person experiencing housing insecurity Oppressive: Prostitute; Preferred: Person who engages in sex work

Prostitute; Person who engages in sex work Oppressive: Disabled person; Preferred: Person with a disability

Disabled person; Person with a disability Oppressive: Wheelchair-bound; Preferred: Person who uses a wheelchair

