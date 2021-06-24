https://thepostmillennial.com/dad-arrested-loudon-county-school-board-tucker?utm_campaign=64469

On Tuesday night, a Loudon County school board meeting regarding the teaching of critical race theory in their schools devolved into chaos, resulting in one man being arrested.

“Public Schools in Loudoun County, Virginia, like so many schools in this country have gone insane in the last year they’ve essentially stopped teaching,” said Tucker Carlson on a Tuesday episode of Tucker Carlson Tonight.

“Instead they’re indoctrinating children with creepy and poisonous racial theories master race stuff, scary. Loudoun County kids are not allowed to kill a mockingbird anymore. Instead, they’re assigned pornographic novels and told that America is an evil racist place.”

“So parents in Loudon County had been revolting against this. Not just right wingers, by the way, not just politically active people, people with kids in the schools, why would you want your kids taught some Bizarro poisonous racial theory? It’s disgusting,” he continued.

Carlson showed clips of the meeting, where crowds shouted for the board to “resign, cowards,” and issued scathing remarks.

“I’m reminded the tyranny of Communist China, where your money is legally stolen. And then used in government schools, public schools, these are not public schools. These are government schools, like here to indoctrinate children against their parents,” said one white man.

“My child is not oppressed. And don’t assume that. As long as you Marxists push your unconstitutional agenda on my child, she will not be returning back to Loudoun County Schools,” said a black mother.

The meeting devolved into chaos after the Loudoun County school board declared an unlawful assembly and called the police. The police arrested one man, Jon Tigges, who spoke with Carlson Wednesday night about the ordeal.

“If you want to redress your grievances about a school board, there’s no other place you can do it then in a school board meeting. And in this case, we went on to public land went into a public auditorium. We were there for a public forum that we were invited to and I was signed up to give public comment. And at the end of all that every single person there all 500 parents had their first amendment rights trampled on by the LA County School Board and superintendent,” Tigges said on the circumstances of his arrest.

Tigges said he was arrested at around 5:45 pm, despite the meeting being scheduled to go until 7 pm.

“And we were supposed to go until seven until the school board heard something they didn’t like. And which was ironically applause for one of the people that we were supporting, Senator Dick Black. And then that result was they shut it down. But there was not violence, there wasn’t crazy going on,” Tigges said.

“People stayed there, they actually started singing. And then we just encouraged folks that if the school board didn’t want to hear it, we were going to hear from one another,” Tigges continued. “And we allowed a very orderly peaceful process of allowing people to actually start speaking and they did that they lined up and peacefully started presenting their perspectives and we allowed the other side to do the same. And then suddenly, it was declared an unlawful assembly…”

“So they declared you’re talking illegal and then they got these stooge cops, you should be ashamed of themselves to arrest you for the crime of saying something the school board didn’t like,” Carlson said. “Am I missing anything?”

“No, you’re not missing anything,” replied Tigges. “And that’s what’s so infuriating is there’s such a high standard for free speech. You know, it is the most sacred of all of our rights. And it takes an amazing amount of justification to shut down free speech.”





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

