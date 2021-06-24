https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/harris-travels-border-friday-after-facing-criticism-absence?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday will visit the southwest U.S. border, in her effort to lead the Biden administration’s plan to address the recent surge of migrants from Latin America and its overall immigration policy.

Harris will be in El Paso, Texas, where she will visit a migrant processing center, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility and is expected to talk with immigrants and members of charity groups, according to CNN.

This is Harris’ first trip to the border after being appointed by Biden in March to address the surge of illegal immigrants, particularly unaccompanied minors.

The vice president in recent weeks made a trip to Guatemala and Mexico, but she has faced criticism, even from within her own party, about having yet to tour the border.

The number of immigrants at the southern border typically surges in the spring, but this year has been especially high, in part because of administration policy toward unaccompanied minors.

In May, CBP encountered more than 180,000 illegal migrants at the southern border with Mexico.

“At some point, you know, we are going to the border,” Harris said in an interview with NBC News two weeks ago while in Guatemala investigating the root causes of the immigrant surge.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

