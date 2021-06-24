https://thelibertydaily.com/video-leaks-of-america-hating-leftists-preparing-to-infiltrate-january-6-protests/

Nancy Pelosi, mainstream media, and pretty much everyone else on the left (as well as a few fools on the right) want you to believe the mostly peaceful Capitol Riots only involved MAGA patriots. They consistently proclaim that there were no Antifa, BLM, or other Neo-Marxist groups infiltrating the protests and prompting the “storming” of the Capitol (at the prompting of Capitol Police, but I digress).

An inconvenient video has leaked revealing at least two radical progressive infiltrators preparing to go engage in the MAGA protests at the Capitol. Another video shows them posing as One America News reporters. So much for the “no infiltrators” narrative.

“You have to blend in. Y-y-you have to have a visual identifier” — B 🇺🇸 (@Unscripted0) June 23, 2021

The *point* in case anyone is missing it, is that leftists DO disguise themselves as Trump supporters and protests and rallies. Here is the original thread for anyone who wants it https://t.co/Y9CxiQWIoN — B 🇺🇸 (@Unscripted0) June 24, 2021

“Dude, dude, I’m not f—ing with you,” one said to the other after handing him a face mask with the American flag on it. “You’ve got to blend in. I know you can’t stomach wearing it but you need to blend in. You need to have a visual identifier.”

Mainstream media has completely ignored these and a plethora of other videos depicting leftist extremists engaging in operations that were intended to spark the violence that we saw at the Capitol. Meanwhile, the left’s narrative has been that it’s all about Donald Trump instructing his supporters to burn the city down. The cognitive dissonance from the left and media would be shocking if it wasn’t so commonplace in American society today.

Sadly, the average American will never see these videos or have a clue about the real genesis of violence at the Capitol on January 6. The sheep will continue to listen to Nancy Pelosi and her cohorts spread their propaganda.

