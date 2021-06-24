https://www.theblaze.com/news/teacher-complains-cant-teach-crt-pledge-of-allegiance

Iowa teacher Megan Geha made headlines on Wednesday after several of her videos — including one where she admits to being pro-critical race theory — went viral.

The videos in question feature Geha ranting about not being able to teach CRT and about being “forced” to say the Pledge of Allegiance every morning before school begins.

What are the details?

Geha, who, according to the Daily Caller, is a special education teacher at Des Moines East High School in Des Moines, complained about the recent law signed by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) banning the teaching of CRT in public schools.

In one video, Geha complained that the new law was “bulls**t.”

“My governor has put into place some ridiculous legislation that many governors have put into place such as I can’t teach anything divisive, I can’t teach critical race theory, and I can’t teach about racial equity,” she complained. “So, teachers, in the past we’ve been activists, and after this s**tshow of last year, we really need to stand up and do what’s right for our kids now. This is a call to action. We need to stand up and fight for our kids, because this is bulls**t.”

In another video, she complained about having to say the Pledge of Allegiance during school.

“The other thing that my governor has mandated for next year is that every classroom — it’s mandatory that we all have an American flag, and it is mandatory that we all do the Pledge of Allegiance every morning,” she said. “You’re going to be hearing from me a lot next year.”

Yet another video featured Geha stating that she ensures that her personal and political beliefs are translated through even her classroom decor.

“Fifty-one percent of my students are Latinx, and many of them are undocumented and many more have parents who are undocumented,” she said. “When they come into my classroom and see signs that say ‘No human is illegal,’ they don’t need to know who I voted for. … When my black students come into my classroom and see my BLM posters, I don’t need to tell them. When my LGBTQ+ students come in and see my pride flag, I don’t need to tell them.”

It’s clear, she said, that she has decided to “vote for whoever is on the side of fighting for human rights.”

