June 24, 2021

PRAGUE (Reuters) – Volkswagen’s Skoda Auto will temporarily halt production at its Kvasiny plant in the week from June 28 and partly halt production at other plants due to parts shortage, trade unions at the carmaker said on Thursday.

Car producers have been struggling globally due to disrupted delivery channels of parts, mainly chips and semiconductors.

(Reporting by Robert Muller)

