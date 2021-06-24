https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-firefighters-pull-boy-out-of-rubble-alive-after-miami-building-collapse-in-miracle-rescue

First responders reportedly pulled a boy out of the rubble alive on Thursday morning after a building collapsed in Miami shortly after midnight.

“MIRACLE RESCUE: Firefighters pull boy from rubble alive after multi-story building partially collapses near Miami Beach,” ABC News wrote in a tweet that featured video of the rescue. “A huge search and rescue effort is ongoing.”

WATCH:

MIRACLE RESCUE: Firefighters pull boy from rubble alive after multi-story building partially collapses near Miami Beach. A huge search and rescue effort is ongoing. https://t.co/eOl265Wngw pic.twitter.com/A62e5ka58v — ABC News (@ABC) June 24, 2021

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

