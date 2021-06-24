https://justthenews.com/accountability/watchdogs/watchdog-flags-ongoing-ethics-violation-florida-democrat-demings

A watchdog group has filed a complaint to Congress alleging Florida Democratic Rep. Val Demings violated congressional ethics rules by using taxpayer-funded resources for campaign purposes.

The Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust says Demings used her official Twitter account, with more than 300,000 followers, to direct people to her campaign account, which the conservative-leaning group is calling an “ongoing ethics violation,” according to the Washington Free Beacon.

The complaint to the Office of Congressional Ethics more specifically argues that by using her official account, Demings violated House rules banning the use of taxpayer-funded resources for campaign use.

Demings is challenging Florida GOP Sen. Marco Rubio for his Senate seat.

“Demings has committed a clear violation by using her official account to link to her campaign account,” FACT wrote in the complaint to the . “This rule enforces an important foundational principle: Members cannot use their official position or taxpayer-funded resources for political gain.”

The specific, now-deleted tweet was posted June 9 and reads: “This is my Twitter account as Representative for the people of Florida’s 10th District. For my campaign Twitter, see @valdemings.”

The Free Beacon tried unsuccessfully to get a response from Demings about the complaint.

