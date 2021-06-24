https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/24/we-need-to-tear-the-systems-down-iowa-teachers-tiktok-is-a-buffet-of-batsht-starting-with-a-push-for-crt-watch-thread/

We’re not entirely sure why horrible people on the Left feel the need to record themselves and post their insanity all over TikTok but here we are. Earlier we covered the mother who was complaining about her five-year-old and her ‘white girl tears,’ and now we have this teacher.

From Iowa.

Who is angry because she can’t teach kids to judge one another based on their skin color.

Warning, NSFW language:

This teacher is fuming that she can’t teach CRT.

Her whole account is fucking crazy. I will post some of the best in this thread pic.twitter.com/dG46waLz0v — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) June 23, 2021

Why are so many teachers LIKE THIS?

You know what, don’t answer that.

Instead, keep watching.

Oh pic.twitter.com/79PYTIOaat — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) June 23, 2021

What the Hell is Latinx?

And why does she have BLM posters up in her class? And the Pride flag?

Ugh, she is painful.

The classroom decor pic.twitter.com/D7EsWrO4wR — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) June 23, 2021

She was virtual.

Shocking.

Are we surprised that she sells “spell jars” ? 😳 pic.twitter.com/Webua0LTom — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) June 23, 2021

Oh FFS.

It just keeps getting worse pic.twitter.com/ZhKiiH14Cz — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) June 23, 2021

Equity and racial team … HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Un-white-washed.

No cops in schools.

Good Lord.

How many cats does this woman have?

“We need to tear the systems down” pic.twitter.com/cgrneM0mHG — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) June 23, 2021

It just gets scarier and scarier.

Update: I am 99% sure she is an actual witch pic.twitter.com/3I0z44gKhr — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) June 23, 2021

Meep.

I have reason to believe this is in Iowa. — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) June 23, 2021

You know when you hate someone without even meeting them? 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/TlvwXFuxvv — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) June 23, 2021

OMG, NOT THE PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE?!

NOT THE AMERICAN FLAG?!?!!?!?!?

Of course pic.twitter.com/rAb6NYrRYu — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) June 23, 2021

She didn’t want kids back in the classroom.

Wanna guess if she’s in an association or union?

She is an activist. She does not belong in a teaching position. @Dsmeast @CampsStudents pic.twitter.com/eiGysorlC3 — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) June 24, 2021

Inbox: Her ex-husband responds on Facebook pic.twitter.com/nlYh6Xth6m — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) June 24, 2021

Sort of smacks of classroom activism.

Ya’ think?

