We’re seeing more and more videos from school board meetings lately, and that’s a good thing; parents are aware that something is amiss in the schools and they’re demanding input into their kids’ education.

Here’s a girl from an Indianapolis suburb asking her school board to explain how she’s an example of “white privilege.”

Wow. This brave student asks her school board: “I was told I have white privilege. How can a child born in an abusive drug and alcohol abuse home, who lost her entire biological family, that has experienced all forms of abuse…be privileged? pic.twitter.com/zcLkHkRgLK — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 24, 2021

Something amazing happened at our local School Board meeting last night. This brave little girl described her own experience in a school that has abandoned traditional academics for social emotional learning. This is an Indianapolis suburb.

We thought it wouldn’t come here. pic.twitter.com/YoaVxZlpGJ — Not The Fake Ben Orr (@theREALbenORR) June 24, 2021

I could tell it took all her courage to speak. God bless her. — Taxpayer1234 (@Taxpayers1234) June 24, 2021

This made me cry and I had to call my mom. — creepinthecellar (@creepinthecelar) June 24, 2021

Im crying. We need to protect our children from these monsters. This is insane that we even have to fix this!! — 💫Saranna of Earth🇺🇸 (@Saranna723) June 24, 2021

Wasn’t a dry eye in the house.

She’s incredible for getting up there. — Not The Fake Ben Orr (@theREALbenORR) June 24, 2021

Its everywhere. School boards need to be flipped and parents need to pay attention to what is happening. — HaraldFH (@FhHarald) June 24, 2021

I hope the new school she goes to is better for her. This young girl is smarter than most adults nowadays and she sees what these people are trying to do. I hope she heals and can move on and become the adult she wants to be. — Mrs Hunter (@MrsHunt05167674) June 24, 2021

This kid is an absolute warrior for bravery.

Confronting her ‘abusers’ – who are also her educators! — the Captal de Buch (@TheCaptal) June 24, 2021

To assume that every person of a certain color or ethnicity are all exactly the same is the literal dictionary definition of bigotry. — Filthy Carbon Unit (@DerekDarkly) June 24, 2021

Wow, what an incredible and brave young woman. If only the idiots on Twitter defending racist, divisionist and sexist horseshit like CRT and intersectionality had as much common sense the world would be a better place. — Ciara Dune (@thefinalbigboss) June 24, 2021

The one guy with the mask doesn’t clap…. he hates her. — Aaron (@RabbiRealz) June 24, 2021

God bless this girl. I hope she wakes people up. — (((Grace Colucci))) (@gccolucci) June 24, 2021

That was really brave, and well said. — (currently popular phrase) Skillet Head (@SteveKreitler) June 24, 2021

Why can’t the two women on the left clap. They don’t have to agree with this young lady but they could still admire her bravery. — GloJean 👍🌷 (@glorielle03) June 24, 2021

the goal of CRT implementation is precisely civil unrest amongst the working class. Everyone should be pulling for this young lady. — Rob (@Rob_F112) June 24, 2021

Even if you disagree with this girl, imagine listening to this and being one of the people that doesn’t at minimum clap for her bravery for sharing her difficult story. #the2ontheleft — Melissa Panko (@MelissaPanko) June 24, 2021

This is so heartbreaking…and infuriating that she is put in this position. Very brave child. — Just Jenni (@jennindee) June 24, 2021

I had to finish high school via home school. Not because of CRT but just because the environment was dangerous and chaotic. Prisons tolerate less interpersonal violence than K-12 public schools.

Now add blanket shaming based on race to something already where learning was rare. — Kentuck Jeff (@JMOinKY) June 24, 2021

What she describes isn’t social emotional learning at all. It’s intersectionality and critical race theory. SEL is about social skills, skills for coping, and skills for success. What they are doing at those schools is criminal misconduct. — Jonathan Ellsworth (@nasamomdele) June 24, 2021

Silver lining — She. Gets. It. And she’s resisting, which takes self-confidence & self-respect. Yes, she’s emotional & traumatized. Yes, the odds have definitely been stacked against her from the start, but here is a girl who won’t be another victim of someone else’s insanity. — Manderz65 Is Still In The Game (@haolegirl1965) June 24, 2021

That entire school should be put under review. — Aleja Allen 🌻 (@ATroubledGreen) June 24, 2021

If you see this and want to be involved, in Indiana or anywhere else, we started a local group to fight back. Join us – https://t.co/Rr56VshpgS — Not The Fake Ben Orr (@theREALbenORR) June 24, 2021

