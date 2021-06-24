https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/24/what-sen-sheldon-whitehouse-did-1-year-ago-today-marks-some-serious-multi-level-hypocrisy/

Rhode Island Democrat Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse has been in the news (at outlets that would actually cover the story) for membership in all-white club(s).

Whitehouse has also this year expressed a desire to see the filibuster end:

Add all that up and this anniversary is really something special:

Wow, there’s a LOT of hypocrisy and irony to unpack on this one-year anniversary!

Membership has its privileges.

It sure does, and it’s nice for the Dems that the mainstream media are in their pocket or more people would know about it.

***

Related:

What HE said, all damn day! Guy Benson sums up how absolutely RACIST (and hypocritical) Democrats are with 1 perfectly brutal tweet

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...