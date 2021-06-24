https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/24/what-sen-sheldon-whitehouse-did-1-year-ago-today-marks-some-serious-multi-level-hypocrisy/

Rhode Island Democrat Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse has been in the news (at outlets that would actually cover the story) for membership in all-white club(s).

Whitehouse has also this year expressed a desire to see the filibuster end:

The Economist weighs in: “American democracy looks tired. …The Economist Intelligence Unit, our sister company, puts America 25th in its rankings [of democracies], … One cog at the heart of this creaking engine is the filibuster.” https://t.co/WGdBvEMYWh — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) March 15, 2021

Add all that up and this anniversary is really something special:

One year ago today, Sheldon Whitehouse filibustered Sen. Tim Scott’s JUSTICE Act. https://t.co/0sSUK3qFeH — John Ashbrook (@JohnAshbrook) June 24, 2021

Wow, there’s a LOT of hypocrisy and irony to unpack on this one-year anniversary!

“Sure, we’d be happy to consider your application to our club, @SenatorTimScott. We just think you’d be happier elsewhere.” — Steve Maley (@DerekBarge) June 24, 2021

Scott must not of been a club member. https://t.co/Zvn2RP9xF2 — Harvey Casady (@harvey_casady) June 24, 2021

Membership has its privileges.

Outrageous hypocrisy!! — William Lichtenstein (@WilliamLichten1) June 24, 2021

He won’t be invited to the club, either? https://t.co/fPQqFNEAXR — Jerry Bohl, Jr. (@jr_bohl) June 24, 2021

hypocrites. all of them https://t.co/RaftkbspmY — Mr Neoliberal (@MrNeoliberal) June 24, 2021

Wow, so Democrats used the Jim Crow filibuster last year to block a Black senator’s police reform act. Sounds about right. https://t.co/NiH9azciqP — Steven Thomas (@SpotsyHoya) June 24, 2021

It sure does, and it’s nice for the Dems that the mainstream media are in their pocket or more people would know about it.

***

Related:

What HE said, all damn day! Guy Benson sums up how absolutely RACIST (and hypocritical) Democrats are with 1 perfectly brutal tweet

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

