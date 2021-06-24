https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/white-house-quickly-deletes-fauci-video/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Here’s the deal: The Delta variant is more contagious, it’s deadlier, and it’s spreading quickly around the world – leaving young, unvaccinated people more vulnerable than ever. Please, get vaccinated if you haven’t already. Let’s head off this strain before it’s too late. pic.twitter.com/9gBeRpvCe8 — President Biden (@POTUS) June 24, 2021

The video above is actually an updated version from the original video released yesterday.

“Vaccinated people, even though they’re very very well protected, they still should try as best as possible to avoid congregate settings in which there are a lot of unvaccinated people, particularly if you happen to live in an area where the infection rate is high and the vaccination rate is low.”

The clip below was edited out…