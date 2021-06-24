https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/white-house-quickly-deletes-fauci-video/

Posted by Kane on June 24, 2021 3:01 pm

The video above is actually an updated version from the original video released yesterday.

“Vaccinated people, even though they’re very very well protected, they still should try as best as possible to avoid congregate settings in which there are a lot of unvaccinated people, particularly if you happen to live in an area where the infection rate is high and the vaccination rate is low.”

The clip below was edited out…

