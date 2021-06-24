https://www.theblaze.com/op-ed/whitlock-espns-jay-williams-stars-in-twitters-special-olympics-for-race-baiters-and-critical-race-theory

Wednesday afternoon, ESPN reported that the Boston Celtics reached an agreement for Ime Udoka to coach their squad.

ESPN basketball analyst and former Duke Blue Devils star Jay Williams immediately racialized this news, tweeting:

“The first head coach of color for the Celtics & even more importantly… he is one talented individual who has paid his dues.” Williams’ tweet included a black-fist emoji.

The problem is that Udoka, whose dad is Nigerian, is the Celtics’ sixth black head coach. In fact, Bill Russell, one of the league’s most famous players, was Boston’s and the NBA’s first black coach in 1966. He led the Celtics to two titles. Another black Celtics legend, K.C. Jones, coached Boston to two titles in the 1980s. Doc Rivers, who is black, coached Boston for a decade and led the organization to the 2008 championship.

Williams deleted his tweet. Hours later, he claimed his account was hacked and that he’d changed his password.

No one believes Williams’ Twitter account was hacked. What’s true is that Twitter has hacked Williams’ brain and the brains of most of the athletes, media members, and public figures addicted to social media.

Twitter is the lifeblood of racist thought, the playground for critical race stupidity, aka critical race theory. Twitter baits its most insecure and needy users into seeing the entire world through a racial lens. On Twitter, every human interaction is driven primarily by race. On Twitter, no individual, no group, no organization makes decisions based on a set of agreed-upon values, principles, or culture.

Twitter is where humanity, complexity, and nuance die and critical race theory flourishes. Race, according to CRT, centers and/or disrupts our values, principles, and culture. Race trumps Jesus, morality espoused in the Bible, the Koran, and the Torah, parental upbringing, and everything else. Critical race stupidity is secular and therefore rejects all religious values, including the nuclear family.

So, Jay Williams, like his overlords at ESPN, learned the news of Udoka’s hire and, as quickly as he could, took to Twitter to spin the news through the prescribed narrative that highlights black racial oppression.

It’s 2021 and the Celtics are just now hiring a black coach! No justice, no peace!

Williams expected to be flooded with likes, retweets, and replies affirming this groundbreaking moment of racial history. Oops, that ground was broken 54 years ago.

Williams isn’t a bad guy. Like all of us, he’s been cast into a new media dynamic that most do not understand. Twitter, a 2006 invention, hijacked the editorial voice of corporate media. The importance of building a social media following perverts what public figures say.

Race bait is the gold standard. Jemele Hill spent nearly 15 years trying to build a reputation as a public intellectual and journalist. Frustrated in her pursuit, she took the easy shortcut. She tweeted that “Donald Trump is a white supremacist.” That tweet is her greatest journalistic accomplishment.

Twitter requires no skill, intellect, nuance, research, facts, reporting, proper grammar, or common sense. A single barbershop-style racial allegation made Hill a star, a public intellectual worthy of five-figure college speaking engagements, consulting contracts, and the adoration of elite puppet masters.

Spewing race bait via social media is the cover for a lack of talent, a lack of work ethic, and being well beyond your intellectual skis.

Jay Williams is one of the highest-paid basketball analysts at ESPN. He’s on ESPN’s premier basketball show, “NBA Countdown.” He’s qualified to talk hoops. Before a motorcycle accident, he was headed for NBA stardom. The problem for Williams and most of the athletes and broadcasters at ESPN is that he’s required to talk about race and other societal issues beyond his expertise. Twitter is their source for racial expertise.

I hope everyone is sitting down before reading this next sentence.

Black or brown skin color is not an ingredient for talking intelligently about complex racial issues. No skin color is. Research, study, reflection, writing, willingness to engage with differing opinions, emotional self-control, thick skin, and an open mind are all far more important than skin color when it comes to discussing race.

When your skin color is your only weapon in a discussion about race, you are unarmed. You’re just entitled and clueless.

The best thing ESPN could do for the betterment of America is muzzle all of its unarmed race-baiters. If the network needs help identifying its unarmed race-baiters, I’ll be more than happy to identify them. It’s pretty much all of them.

Writing — not tweeting — is the highest form of communication. There’s a reason God released the Bible in a book rather than on DVD, cassette tape, CD, MP3, or Netflix. Writing forces you to think deeply. The process of writing naturally challenges your thoughts and assumptions.

The loudest voices at ESPN talking about race rarely, if ever, write. The process of writing at a high level requires editing, by the writer and an editor. The writing process naturally filters a great deal of idiocy.

If Jay Williams had an editor, he would never have tweeted that foolishness.

On public platforms, Williams, like LeBron James and countless other athletic prodigies, needs to stick strictly to talking about the athletic activities that happen between the whistles. Their thoughts about social issues are primitive and should be restricted to barbershops, dinner tables, and nightclub VIP areas.

They don’t have the guts or the work ethic to compete in the intellectual Olympics, the marketplace of ideas. That’s why they choose to compete in Twitter founder Jack Dorsey’s rigged Special Olympics.

