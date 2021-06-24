https://thelibertyloft.com/who-needs-the-police-when-you-have-the-democrat-party/

Ft Worth, Tx — In today’s political environment the Democrat party keeps telling regular Americans that the Police force is no longer needed.

Crime figures continue to skyrocket in Democrat run cities all over the country and this little gem hit this week.

From Breitbart News: Looting charges dropped against hundreds in Democrat-run New York City.

While Americans languish in solitary confinement for trespassing on Federal land during the January 6th insurrection, New York City is releasing rioters and looters with charges as small as Trespassing.

Why is this happening you say? It all depends on your political affiliation. We all know if your political alliance falls on the side of the Democrat party you will be safe from prosecution.

However, if you are a Conservative/Republican/Freedom loving individual the courts and the Democrat party will come down on you like a hammer.

Can you say a two-tiered justice system?

The left wants less interaction with law enforcement, yet they continue to push policies that will lead to the direct opposite. Then again, everything the left does leads to the opposite result. Quite frankly they don’t care. They have the Lame Stream Media in their pocket and can say whatever they want because of that.

We can’t be racist toward minorities that are breaking most of the laws but White Domestic Terrorism is the biggest threat to the country today according to Joe Biden.

The biggest threat to America today is the Democrat party. A party that is willingly and tragically dividing honest Americans by race, wealth or gender.

During last year’s riots 485 looting arrests happened in New York City. Out of those 485 arrests, 222 had all charges dropped. Of the remaining, 73 were convicted of a much lesser crime, Trespassing. A person receives no jail time from that charge. 40 cases involved juveniles and only 128 of these cases are currently ongoing.

Currently there are over 30 patriots sitting in solitary confinement for Trespassing on Federal property from January 6th. Why aren’t they getting their sentences reduced or at least their day in court?

Where are Republicans on their behalf? Their treatment is out of line and based solely on political affiliation. The FBI has spent countless hours reviewing video tape trying to find these perpetrators of January 6th.

Why are they not spending anytime looking for the looters and rioters that were caught on tape with their faces visible or using Social Media to coordinate their violence? Are these crimes not of the same level of justice? Both are Trespassing, Destroying Federal property and disturbing the peace.

In the end will there be any justice for the Business Owners who had their businesses ransacked? Will law and order cease to exist in Democrat run cities? What will be the outcome of this tragedy?

If you live in Democrat cities, move. Without a Police Force you are a sitting duck.

Matt Locke is the host of The Matt Locke Show, and frequently appears on OANN, NewsMax, and more. You can find more from Matt on his website or listen to his shows on his page on our site.

