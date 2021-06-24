https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/caitlyn-jenner-would-be-better-than-newsom/
When elected governor these fines will be fully forgiven. Bloated bureaucracy has to go. Let small business thrive here. Shame on you @GavinNewsom – the buck stops with you – stand up for our small businesses. You are a coward to the special interests, bloated govt and lobbyists https://t.co/yUL6yvhe1U
— Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) June 24, 2021
Jenner has been outspoken against Covid fines, lockdown mandates, and coerced vaccinations. The former Olympian has also vowed to fight against CRT being taught in California schools.
Thank you @HARRISFAULKNER for having me on @FoxNews this morning. I will not stand for critical race theory to be shoved down our children’s throats. I am running as a concerned Californian that will turn this state around. pic.twitter.com/6tqfbqlvoO
— Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) June 23, 2021