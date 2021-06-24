https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/caitlyn-jenner-would-be-better-than-newsom/

Jenner has been outspoken against Covid fines, lockdown mandates, and coerced vaccinations. The former Olympian has also vowed to fight against CRT being taught in California schools.

