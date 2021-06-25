https://pagesix.com/article/10-posts-britney-spears-fans-thought-were-a-cry-for-help/

Throughout Britney Spears’ 13-year conservatorship, her social media has been a point of contention amongst die-hard fans.

Some think the pop star’s management team controls her Instagram account in order to create a certain image, while others believe she is running the profile herself but is subliminally sending signs to her followers about her well-being.

In February, Spears’ social media manager, Cassie Petrey, confirmed she is the one who publishes all of the “Toxic” singer’s posts. However, she insisted that Spears is the mastermind behind them.

Britney Spears’ Instagram posts have been a hot topic of debate amongst the #FreeBritney movement. Getty Images ; Instagram

“Britney creates her own posts and writes her own captions for Instagram,” Petrey wrote on her own Instagram. “She finds the google images, Pinterest images, quotes, memes, and everything else herself. Nobody is suggesting any of that stuff to her. She generally edits the videos herself.”

She added, “If a video she sends in is edited by her social media team, it’s because she gave specific instructions and asked for it to be edited that way. Then she sees it and decides if she wants to post it or not.”

In June, Spears appeared for the first time publicly before Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny to speak at length about her case. She presented a starkly different version of herself than who she appears to be online.

During the hearing, the “…Baby One More Time” singer confessed to lying to the world when she previously said via her Instagram that she was “totally fine” and “extremely happy.”

“I’ve lied and told the whole world I’m OK and I’m happy,” she said. “I’ve been in denial. I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized.”

The admission led many fans to believe that Spears had been sending secret messages to them all along. Here are 10 posts that garnered tons of speculation.

May 27, 2021

A picture of nutritional facts shared by Spears. Instagram

Less than a month out from her hearing, Spears seemingly let fans know about her emotional state in the caption of a post about nutritional information.

She wrote in part, “No matter what curve balls life has thrown at you … no matter how many times you feel or have been disrespected … no matter how many times you’ve cried or worried … no matter how many times you feel like God has given you way more than you can handle … ALWAYS TRUST HELP AND OTHERS AND THEIR ADVICE.”

One person wrote, “illuminati triangle symbol on the 4th picture,” referencing the food pyramid.

May 17, 2021

Spears shared a meme about “starting over.” Instagram

This time, Spears appeared to post one of her most direct messages to her fans. She shared an image of a quote that read, “Normalize starting over as many times as you need,” which many took as her wanting to start anew after the conservatorship,

“Kinda where I’m at at the moment😜😂😳🤦🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!!!” the “Stronger” singer wrote before confusing readers by adding, “Working on some amazing gourmet food in the kitchen 👩🏼‍🍳🍳🥘 … I just can’t get the sauce right 🤔🤞🏼🧐 !!!!!!”

A person who commented, “We are waiting for your comeback queen” received more than 1,000 likes. Another echoed that, writing, “You’re gonna get YOUR LIFE back.”

Feb. 9, 2021

A screenshot of Spears’ “Toxic” performance from 2018. YouTube

Following the release of the New York Times/FX documentary “Framing Britney Spears,” the world wanted to know how Spears felt about it.

In February, Spears posted a video of herself performing “Toxic” and captioned it, “Each person has their story and their take on other people’s stories!!!! We all have so many different bright beautiful lives.”

She added, “Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person’s life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens.”

Some believed this was Spears letting fans know her thoughts on the doc. One person tweeted in response to the clip, “‘Nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens’….yup we know what we knew aren’t even close to what you’ve been through.”

Sept. 23, 2020

Some fans also theorized that Spears made a symbol for “9-1-1.” Instagram

Spears once posted a picture of herself lying down on the beach with her legs, creating a T-like shape.

She captioned it, “Turn the photos upside down and you will find it’s a T !!!!!! For teacher … tea … test … tomorrow … time … two … ten … tool … try …. thanks …. they … I mean we could go all day with this one, right !?!?”

“The words…. ‘They’ on the end! THEY are Trapping her!!!!” one person speculated in the comments section. Another theorized, “She is spelling out 911 with her legs.”

Sept. 18, 2020

Spears posing for a picture in a yellow peasant top. Instagram

Fans often request in the comments section of Spears’ Instagram to wear a certain color in order to send them a signal that she is doing OK.

Last September, fans freaked out when the “Piece of Me” singer actually wore a yellow top after they requested yellow. This inspired a flurry of comments tagging the FBI under this particular post.

July 13, 2020

At the June 23 hearing, Spears insisted that she asked several times to get her hair and nails done. Instagram

Spears will sometimes post back-to-back posts of photos that are very similar.

In July 2020, the “Gimme More” singer posted a photo of her hands holding three small white daisies and one pink daisy.

In the pic, her nail polish appeared very chipped, which one fan pointed out, writing, “Her nails omg nobody cares of her.”

Another commented, “💅💅‼️‼️‼️ your nails are badly cut and the color is scratched, nerves can be seen 🥺💅‼️‼️‼️”

Nearly a year later, Spears told her judge that she had been denied of any spa services amid the COVID-19 pandemic although others had received them.

Hans Zatzka was an Austrian Academic and fantasy painter. Instagram

That same day, Spears shared an image of a painting by the artist Hans Zatzka, who was known for his vast array of pseudonyms that he reportedly used to “avoid penalties of breaking contracts which limited the amount of artwork he could sell.”

Several people discovered this fact about the painter, including “Jersey Shore” star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, who commented, “‘The purpose of Zatzaka’s vast array of pseudonyms was to avoid penalties of breaking contracts’ BRITNEY!”

Another fan agreed with the reality star that it was a clue, writing, “This is intentional.”

Fans often comment that Spears wears too much black eyeliner in her photos. Instagram

A third post on July 13, 2020, led many fans to believe that Spears had a black eye. In the photo, she appeared casually dressed in her signature peasant shirt and khaki shorts and stared straight at the camera.

“Something is wrong she has a blackeye and someone is clearly taking her picture from above meaning they are taller and it looks like she is in the red room,” one person commented. “Google what a red room is @fbi.”

Another questioned, “Does anyone else see her BLACK EUE [sic].”

May 18, 2020

Spears often posts pictures of different kinds of flowers on her Instagram. Instagram

In a May 18, 2020, post featuring a bouquet of yellow and purple flowers, fans mostly dissected the caption rather than the image.

Spears said of the flowers in her caption, “I saw these from 20 yards away and I was too lazy to get off my raft in the pool 😅 …. but then I got closer and closer to the edge and I had to get out !!!!!!”

Her supporters zoned in on the “get out” remark.

One person wrote, “She Has To get Out!!! Look at how she emphasizes on this omg brit😭.”

May 5, 2020

Spears posing with a large hat and another one of her many peasant tops. Instagram

The Spears fans see on her social media is at times a different person than the one the public grew to love throughout her career. The difference has sparked a conspiracy that a look-alike is often used in her posts.

In this video where the “Lucky” singer is holding up flowers, one person commented, “When she goes for a full on smile on this video and it wrinkles her face it looks nothing like her at all.. @fbi.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

