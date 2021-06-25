https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/confused-joe-biden-led-away-handlers-north-carolina-reporters-shout-questions-video/

Joe Biden visited the Green Road Community Center in Raleigh, North Carolina on Thursday to deliver remarks on Covid vaccination.

At one point Joe Biden appeared confused by reporters’ questions so his handlers had to help him along.

Biden’s handlers corralled him as reporters asked him about the condo that collapsed in Florida.

“Have I what?” a totally confused looking Biden said as he turned around.

This is disturbing.

VIDEO:

Come along now…don’t get distracted by the reporters… pic.twitter.com/MlaLU9XiFF — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) June 25, 2021

