https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/25/arent-even-hiding-it-anymore-smiling-dem-rep-welcomes-kamala-harris-to-the-new-ellis-island-el-paso-border-facility/

VP Kamala Harris is finally visiting the border today several weeks after having been put in charge of the crisis there. However, Harris still isn’t at the actual border and won’t be anywhere near where the problem is the worst. The spin offered by the VP is dizzying:

KAMALA: “I’ve been to the border many times…I said back in March I was going to come to the border, so this is not a new plan.” pic.twitter.com/VEgw4OZYK8 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 25, 2021

Among politicians welcoming Harris to an El Paso border facility was Democrat Rep. Veronica Escobar, who has a name for the area:

“The New Ellis Island.” Democrats aren’t even hiding it anymore. They’re inviting people to come illegally and continuing the Biden administration trend of America Last. pic.twitter.com/Nbl9TXKzRk — For America (@ForAmerica) June 25, 2021

Democrats are really going to try and normalize the disaster the Biden administration has created, aren’t they?

Three months ago, I joined some of my colleagues from the @GOPoversight Committee on a trip to El Paso, the city @RepEscobar just called the new “Ellis Island”. The crisis is nothing to be proud of. Children are being moved by the cartel, and drugs are flooding the country. pic.twitter.com/H7rqhpGFKT — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) June 25, 2021

Dem Rep Veronica Escobar in El Paso just said “Welcome to the new Ellis Island!” This during Kamala Harris trip to border. Kamala is on the defensive. This orchestrated tightly-controlled visit to a town hundreds of miles from ground zero RGV Del Rio is absurd. #KamalaHarris — Marty Davis (@MartyDavis) June 25, 2021

If it the El Paso facility really was “the new Ellis Island,” Democrats wouldn’t like what would be happening:

For Rep Escobar:

If El Paso is the new Ellis Island, can you walk us through the process that Ellis Island used? — P3Driver…..Hitter of pipe (@p3driver) June 25, 2021

Anyone who has actually been to Ellis Island – or has done any amount of research into how it worked knows how ridiculous this remark is. We are governed by complete fools https://t.co/wyskM9UsDf — Will Case 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@casew9610) June 25, 2021

My grandparents came over through Ellis Island. They came over LEGALLY. They signed NATURALIZATION FORMS pledging their allegiance to their new country (not losing their heritage) but being Americans first and following OUR LAWS. To come here: 1. legally 2. assimilate — Jozef (@PolskaJoe) June 25, 2021

Yep, one of these things is not like the other.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

