Texas authorities on Thursday arrested a new suspect on a murder warrant in connection with the June 12 downtown Austin mass shooting that killed one person and wounded more than a dozen others, police said.

De’ondre “Dre” White, 19, was arrested without incident on Thursday afternoon following a manhunt by the Killeen Police Department SWAT team and members of the U.S. Marshals Service’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.

The Travis County District Attorney’s office said in a statement that White was taken into custody on a murder warrant for the killing of Douglas John Kantor, 25, during the mass shooting on Austin’s 6th Street. Multiple aggravated assault charges will also be sought against the suspect by prosecutors.

White is being held in a local jail pending an initial court appearance, the city police department said in a statement.

The 19-year-old was identified by authorities in Texas as a suspect on Tuesday—on the same day that charges were dropped against the two juvenile suspects who were previously arrested. New information from a witness led to his arrest, authorities said.

“This case covered multiple jurisdictions and together we were able to locate and take into custody a violent fugitive,” Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble said.

Travis County District Attorney José Garza said on Thursday that at this time, authorities believe White was the only shooter on June 12.

“Based on both forensic and eyewitness testimony, we have full confidence that the person responsible for the shooting has been arrested and is no longer a danger to our community,” Garza said.

Austin Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon said on Tuesday that the two juveniles who were arrested had guns in their possession. But ballistics evidence showed that 25-year-old Douglas John Kantor was killed by a shot from White’s weapon.

Kantor, a tourist from Airmont, New York, was shot below the rib cage through the abdomen. He died from his injuries at a local hospital.

“He [Kantor] was looking forward to marrying his high school sweetheart of ten years and starting a family,” the victim’s family told FOX 7 in a statement. “He was loved by all who knew him and had an infectious smile that would light up any room. He was loved by his family, friends, and everyone who met him. This senseless tragedy has put an end to all his dreams.”

According to court documents obtained by FOX 7, the mass shooting is believed to have occurred following a dispute between rival groups of teenagers.

“The tragic incident that occurred in Austin on June 12th received nationwide attention and we are happy to report that the murder suspect is in custody,” Kimble said in a statement. “We would like to thank the U.S. Marshals Service and our SWAT team for their dedication and persistence to help close a chapter in this investigation. We are glad to work with dedicated professionals that are committed to keep our communities safe regardless of boundaries.”

