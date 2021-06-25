https://noqreport.com/2021/06/25/belgian-jews-condemn-government-decision-to-withdraw-military-protection-from-community-institutions/

A Belgian soldier stands guard outside the Jewish museum in Brussels, where a plaque commemorates the victims of the 2014 terrorist attack. Photo: Reuters/Yves Herman. Belgium’s representative Jewish organizations have condemned the government’s announcement that it will withdraw Belgian Army protection from synagogues, Jewish schools and other communal institutions from Sept. 1.

The extra security measures involving the Belgian military have been in place since the May 2014 Islamist terrorist attack on the Jewish museum in Brussels, in which four people were murdered by gunman Mehdi Nemmouche, who had previously fought with the ISIS terror group in Syria. get the best of the algemeiner straight to your inbox! In a statement on Tuesday, the Coordinating Committee of Jewish Organizations in Belgium (CCOJB), which represents Jews in the Francophone part of the country, and the Forum of Jewish Organizations (FJO), which represents Jews in the Flemish part, expressed regret that troops were being withdrawn when “no equivalent solution has yet been proposed to guarantee the safety of citizens who frequent Jewish events or institutions.”

The statement observed: “Until now, this protection took the form of the presence of our soldiers near the neighborhoods and Jewish institutions of our country, which is not […]

