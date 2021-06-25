https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/06/25/biden-administration-to-sue-georgia-over-election-integrity-law-n1457179

The Biden administration is planning to sue the state of Georgia over its recently signed Election Integrity Act, which was signed by Republican Governor Brian Kemp.

Attorney General Merrick Garland claimed, without evidence, that the intention of the law was to deny minorities the right to vote.

BREAKING: Garland: “Today, the Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia,” alleging “changes to Georgia’s election laws were enacted with the purpose of denying or abridging the right of Black Georgians to vote on account of their race or color.” https://t.co/ZTGSAR0Tx1 pic.twitter.com/5ixA1x0qbb — ABC News (@ABC) June 25, 2021

The Biden administration has spread misinformation about the law, including claims that it restricts voting when it actually expands it. Biden earned 4-Pinocchios from Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler for lying about the law.

Another key part of the Georgia law is Voter ID. Recently, some Democrats have flipped on the issue—even Stacey Abrams. But, I guess the Biden administration didn’t get the memo that 80% of voters actually like and want Voter ID laws.

As Reagan McCarthy at our sister site Townhall noted, “Garland urged Congress to pass more partisan provisions that were struck down by the Supreme Court in 2013.”

Garland urges Congress to restore voting protections that were lost in 2013 Supreme Court decision striking down parts of the Voting Rights Act He says if those rules were still in place, Georgia’s new voting laws likely “would never have taken effect” https://t.co/PVD7Z6wZVZ pic.twitter.com/I93plEHkvK — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 25, 2021

And this guy nearly got on the Supreme Court? Yikes.

“Biden’s Department of Justice just announced that they are suing the Great State of Georgia over its Election Integrity Act. Actually, it should be the other way around!” Trump said in a statement. “The PEOPLE of Georgia should SUE the State, and their elected officials, for running a CORRUPT AND RIGGED 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION—and for trying to suppress the VOTE of the AMERICAN PEOPLE in Georgia.”

“If we don’t address these issues from the 2020 Election head on, and we allow the Radical Left Democrats to continue to politicize the DOJ and Law Enforcement, we will lose our Country. SAVE AMERICA!” Trump added.

