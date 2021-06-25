https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-joe-biden-appears-to-imply-all-latinx-are-illegal-immigrants?utm_campaign=64469

President Biden visited North Carolina on Thursday amidst a White House push to Americans to get vaccinated against COVID.

“It’s awful hard as well, to get Latinx vaccinated as well. Why? They’re worried they’ll be vaccinated and deported,” Biden said to a crowd in Raleigh.

“So look, from day one, something that Governor Cooper has been totally focussed on, is making sure we get as many people vaccinated, particularly people who don’t have access to health care, usually,” he said.

These comments were immediately following Biden’s remarks about the black population and potential vaccine hesitancy.

“There’s a reason why it’s been harder to get African Americans, initially, to get vaccinated. Because they’re used to being experimented on. The Tuskegee Airmen and others. People have memories. People have long memories,” Biden said.

Biden, however, got the Tuskegee Airmen and the notorious Tuskegee syphilis experiment, where black men were told they were being treated for the ailment but were instead watched to see how the virus progressed, without treatment, confused.

The trip was intended as an opportunity for Biden to meet with workers and community members. North Carolina, in particular, is “behind the national average for vaccinations.” The President spoke bluntly to the audience about his desire to see more vaccinations in the southern state.

Biden has been pushing the administration’s vaccine program hard. On Thursday, Biden spoke in North Carolina, First Lady Jill Biden spoke in Nashville, Tennessee. Initially, the administration said that they wanted most Americans vaccinated by July 4, but it now seems that the target will not be met.

It wasn’t the first gaffe moment President Biden had today. When Joe had a press conference to talk about the bi-partisan deal reached on the new infrastructure bill, he broke into bouts of whispering at key points. Vice President Harris had to remind Biden to talk about the Florida condo building collapse at the event.





