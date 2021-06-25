https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-biden-administration-sues-georgia-over-new-voting-laws?utm_campaign=64469

On Friday, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that the Biden administration’s Justice Department is suing Georgia over the voting laws it passed earlier this year.

“The rights of all eligible citizens to vote are the central pillars of our democracy,” Garland said in a news conference at the Justice Department. “They are the rights from which all other rights ultimately flow.”

The lawsuit accuses the law passed in Georgia, SB 202, of discriminating against nonwhite voters and seeks to prove that Georgia lawmakers intended to do so, according to the New York Times.

Earlier this month, Garland said the department would deploy all of its available law enforcement options to combat voter discrimination.

This lawsuit comes just days after the For The People Act, which addresses elections and voting, failed to reach the 60 votes necessary to pass in the Senate.

Signed by Governor Brian Kemp on March 25, the 95-page law overhauls much of Georgia’s previous voting laws, including making changes to absentee voting, early voting, and voter ID requirements.

In the wake of the law passing, many companies, like Coca-Cola or Major League Baseball, condemned the bill, proposing a boycott of the state. Major League Baseball pulled their All-Star game out of Atlanta as a result.

Coca-Cola’s CEO James Quincy was thrown into hot water after telling CNBC the bill was “”unacceptable”, and “a step backward.” A boycott of Coke’s products forced the company to reverse its stance, stating instead that “We believe the best way to make progress now is for everyone to come together to listen, respectfully share concerns and collaborate on a path forward. We remain open to productive conversations with advocacy groups and lawmakers who may have differing views. It’s time to find common ground. In the end, we all want the same thing – free and fair elections, the cornerstone of our democracy.”

President Joe Biden, in voicing his support for the moving of the MLB All-Star game, he called the law “Jim Crowe on steroids.”

“Look at what’s happened across the board. The very people who are victimized the most are the people who are the leaders in these various sports, and it’s just not right,” Biden said. “This is Jim Crow on steroids, what they’re doing in Georgia and 40 other states.”





