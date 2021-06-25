https://redstate.com/shipwreckedcrew/2021/06/25/biden-doj-sues-georgia-seeks-to-accomplish-the-goals-of-the-failed-elect-only-democrats-forever-bill-in-congress-n402384
About The Author
Related Posts
Two Social Justice Professors Get Caught on an Open Mic Before a School Board Meeting…
April 29, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy