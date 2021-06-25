https://thenewamerican.com/biden-nominee-lived-with-tree-spiking-eco-terrorist-wrote-letter-with-threat-to-harm-loggers-said-americans-should-stop-at-two-kids/

It’s just another day in the Biden Regime when a nominee is an advocate of Red-Chinese-like population control and has eco-terrorism on her resumé.

That nominee is Tracy Stone-Manning, an envirokook from Montana whom Joe Biden thinks should run the Bureau of Land Management. Her Master’s thesis said that babies are an “environmental hazard“ and Americans must limit family size to two children. In 1989 she wrote a letter to federal officials to say trees had been spiked in a forest slated for logging. The spiker was her roommate.

She nearly landed in federal prison, yet told the committee considering her nomination she was never the target of a federal criminal probe.

Terror Link

Bad as Stone-Manning views of innocent children are, the terror link and lie about it are more worrisome.

As Fox News and the Daily Caller reported, Stone-Manning retyped and sent a letter to the U.S. Forest Service on behalf of her roommate, convicted tree-spiker Richard Blount. She warned that eco-terrorists spent nine day pounding 500 pounds of 8- to 10-inch spikes trees in Idaho’s Clearwater National Forest:

[T]his piece of land is very special to the earth. It is home to the Elk, Deer, Mountain Lions, Birds, and especially the Trees. The sales were marked so that no workers would be injured and so that you a**holes know that they are spiked. The majority of the trees were spiked within the first ten feet, but many, many others were spiked as high as a hundred and fifty feet. I would be more than willing to pay you a dollar for the sale, but you would have to find me first and that could be your WORST nightmare.

Concluded Stone-Manning, “[y]ou bastards go in there anyway and a lot of people could get hurt.”

Eco-terrorists spike trees with the hope that a logger’s saw will hit the metal weapon and explode.

Stone-Manning confessed to writing the letter for Blount, who landed in federal prison. She received an immunity deal and went on to become a staffer for Montana Senator John Tester, a Democrat.

Continued Fox:

In her questionnaire to the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee obtained by Fox News, Stone-Manning said she had never “been the target” of a federal, state or local criminal investigation. She did touch on her testimony, though, saying she had given it “as part of an investigation into an alleged tree spiking incident related to a timber sale.” Stone-Manning failed to mention that she told the press in 1993 she could have been charged with conspiracy if not for her testimony deal. Stone-Manning also did not mention being subpoenaed for handwriting and hair samples by a federal grand jury in 1989.

ProtestPublicTrust.org, a watchdog group, says Stone-Manning broke a federal law by lying about her past and has asked the U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C., to begin a probe.

“In answering the committee’s official questionnaire, Ms. Stone-Manning appears to have knowingly and willfully concealed or covered up a material fact in order to deceive the U.S. Senate and the American public about the true nature of her involvement in an eco-terrorism case,” the group said.

Babies Are a Threat to Humankind

Loggers weren’t Stone-Manning’s only enemy in her salad days, the Daily Caller reported of her Master’s thesis in 1992.

Children were, too.

“The origin of our abuses is us. If there were fewer of us, we would have less impact,” Stone-Manning wrote. “We must consume less, and more importantly, we must breed fewer consuming humans.”

Livestock grazing on public land is “destroying the West,” the leftist wrote, a view that could be problematic, as the Daily Caller noted, for the head of a agency that controls grazing on federal land, and 155 million acres of it at that:

Stone-Manning’s thesis was centered around eight advertisements…. The first advertisement featured in the paper was a picture of a shirtless American baby with the headline: “Can you find the environmental hazard in this photo?” “That’s right, it’s the cute baby,” Stone-Manning’s advertisement read under the picture. “Americans believe that overpopulation is only a problem somewhere else in the world. But it’s a problem here too.” “The earth is only so big, and we can tap into it only so often. In America, we tap in often and hard,” she wrote. “When we overpopulate, the earth notices it more. Stop at two. It could be the best thing you do for the planet.”

How Stone-Manning would force Americans to “stop at two” is left unexplained. A possible solution might have been Red China’s brutalitarian population control policies. Chinese doctors pinned down screaming mothers for abortions and sterilizations.

Stone-Manning’s proposed advertisements against livestock-grazing on public land said Americans would “have a cow” if they knew what cattle were doing to public lands.

Understandably, GOP senators are up in arms over Stone-Manning and want Biden to withdraw the nominee. Even President Barack Obama’s BLM director thinks the nomination should be killed. “If the reports regarding Ms. Stone-Manning’s involvement with spiking trees are true then I firmly believe she should immediately withdraw her name,” Bob Abbey told the Washington Times.

Another possible snag for Stone-Manning is the personal loan she secured at a below-market interest rate from a wealthy land developer.

