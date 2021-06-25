https://babylonbee.com/news/biden-says-latinx-arent-getting-vaccinated-because-their-giant-sombreros-make-it-impossible-to-enter-walgreens/

Biden Says Latinx Aren’t Getting Vaccinated Because Their Giant Sombreros Make It Impossible To Enter Pharmacies

RALEIGH, NC—It looks like President Joe Biden is not going to meet his goal of 70% of adults vaccinated by July 4th, and in a recent statement to the press during his “month of action” campaign, he explained why he believes there is some vaccination hesitancy, especially among minorities.

“It’s just hard for many minorities to get vaccinated,” Biden said. “For instance, many Latinx won’t get vaccinated because the giant sombreros they’re wearing make it impossible for them to get through the door at Walgreens to get their vaccination shots.”

Many of the press seem confused by the statement, so Biden elaborated. “There are two things I know about Latinx: One — they all love being called ‘Latinx.’ Two — they are constantly wearing these giant round hats called ‘sombreros’ — ones too big to fit through the average pharmacy door. So what’s the solution to getting Latinx vaccinated? I dunno. Maybe there is no solution.”

Biden also gave his theories on why more African-Americans aren’t getting vaccinated, but we’d be canceled if we even repeated them.