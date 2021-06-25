https://hotair.com/karen-townsend/2021/06/25/bidens-event-in-north-carolina-blasted-with-trump-rally-music-n398969

Joe Biden traveled to North Carolina on Thursday to make a plea for residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The level of participation by Americans getting the jabs has begun to taper off and the Biden administration is worried that the trend will continue. Surrogates of the administration have fanned out across the country to beg, er, make the pitch for the vaccines.

The event in Raleigh was a part of the “National Month of Action,” a nationwide effort in June to get 70% of adults at least partially vaccinated by July 4. It was Biden’s first trip to the state since his election. We are close to that target date and the CDC reports that about 65% of adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Biden’s self-imposed deadline is in jeopardy of not being met. The number of vaccinated residents of North Carolina is lower despite incentives offered by the governor and other state officials.

And in North Carolina, that figure is significantly lower. As of June 18, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports that just 55% of adults in the state have received a dose of the vaccine. Earlier this month, The News & Observer reported that at its current pace, the state will not reach Biden’s vaccine target until November. Gov. Roy Cooper and other North Carolina officials have implemented various incentives in an effort to drive up the vaccine rate, with Cooper announcing this month that the state would offer a $1 million cash prize to four randomly selected North Carolinians who have received the vaccine. Several states have tried similar drawings.

Joe Biden delivered a speech at the Green Road Community Center. When he was finished, he left the stage. At that time, a song familiar to Trump rally observers was blasted over the loudspeakers. It was changed but then was blasted again as Biden worked the rope line. Awkward and funny.

Biden had just finished urging people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and had left the stage when “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” by the Rolling Stones blared over the loudspeakers at the Green Road Community Center in Raleigh. Biden had made the same point earlier Thursday when he announced that he and a group of Democratic and Republican senators had finally agreed on an infrastructure deal. His message then: compromise means no one gets everything they want. The music blasted his point home, before someone may have realized the goof and switched to “Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey. But the Rolling Stones hit was heard again as Biden proceeded to shake hands and smile for selfies with people along a rope line — something the famously tactile politician hadn’t done since before the pandemic.

“Famously tactile politician”, indeed. He’s a groper and a hair sniffer. How the press continues to gloss over Biden’s personal interactions with people is predictable. How many women were spared of his pervy behavior during the pandemic?

The Rolling Stones song was appropriate given Biden’s crowing about reaching a bipartisan infrastructure bill agreement before his trip. He soon eliminated any hopes of bipartisanship, though, when he declared that the first part of the legislation – the part that deals with actual infrastructure – will not be signed by him unless the other part of the legislation is included. That’s the part with the social engineering and big giveaways like free childcare are included. He rolled Republicans and they let him. The whole thing is a disgrace. Biden was so desperate to pretend like he has a bipartisan victory that he walked outside with the group of lawmakers to address the press after their meeting at the White House yesterday. That isn’t something that presidents normally do. It’s all about posturing for Status Quo Joe. Lucky for him he found a group of old-school go-along to get along Republicans to accommodate him.

While Biden was in North Carolina, Jill and Fauci were in Florida visiting a drive-through vaccination site and a hockey arena as they delivered the administration’s message. I’m not surprised by the states being visited by them. There are four states that may determine the mid-term elections and control of Congress. North Carolina and Florida are two of them. Georgia is another and both Joe and Jill have visited there several times since the election. The other state is Arizona. Look for lots of attention to be paid to these states by Team Biden. If Kamala is serious about her job as Border Czar (she’s not) she would be heading to Arizona after her photo ops in El Paso today.

Of course, there were standard blunders by Biden in his speech. He confused Tuskegee airmen and Tuskegee syphilis study to explain hesitancy in black communities to be vaccinated. And, he referred to the Latino community as “Latinx”, the woke term that is generally rejected by most Latinos, and implied they were afraid of being deported if they show up for vaccinations. Does he realize this implies that all Latinos are here illegally and in danger of deportation? No, he doesn’t. In the meantime, the press continues to ignore the mental decline of Joe Biden. They are his biggest enablers.

BIDEN: “It’s awful hard as well to get Latinx vaccinated… Why? They’re worried they’ll be vaccinated and deported.” pic.twitter.com/gt2mcuAGB2 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 24, 2021

