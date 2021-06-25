https://www.oann.com/bitcoin-falls-7-4-percent-to-32094/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=bitcoin-falls-7-4-percent-to-32094



FILE PHOTO: A representation of the virtual cryptocurrency Bitcoin is seen in this picture illustration taken June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su/Illustration FILE PHOTO: A representation of the virtual cryptocurrency Bitcoin is seen in this picture illustration taken June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su/Illustration

June 25, 2021

(Reuters) – Bitcoin dropped 7.37% to $32,094.44 on Friday, losing $2,554.88 from its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is down 50.5% from the year’s high of $64,895.22 on April 14.

Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dipped 6.97 % to $1,850.91 on Friday, losing $138.72 from its previous close.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)

